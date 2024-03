7 साल बाद जेल से रिहा हुए पूर्व प्रोफेसर GN साईबाबा, बोले- इलाज के बाद कर सकूंगा बात

#WATCH | Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba released from Nagpur Central Jail.



On 5th March, GN Saibaba, Hem Mishra, Mahesh Tirkey, Vijay Tirkey, Narayan Sanglikar, Prashant Rahi and Pandu Narote (deceased) were acquitted by the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court in a… pic.twitter.com/AuxWE4R7ql