Maharashtra Rain Alert : 3-4 दिनों तक राज्य में भारी बारिश! 3 जिलों में आज रेड अलर्ट, उफान पर गोदावरी

24 Aug, Heavy rainfall alerts by @RMC_Mumbai & @imdnagpur for Maharashtra for nxt 5 days.

Pl keep watch on Nowcast by IMD, including other updates.

Ghat areas of Pune Satara and Konkan region to be watched closely for higher alerts & Impacts.@SDMAMaharashtra @PMCPune @mybmc pic.twitter.com/PW4n3p1vGv