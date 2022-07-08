scriptMaharashtra Politics: Congress high command should take strict action against 7 MLAs who were involved in cross-voting Says Bhai Jagtap | Maharashtra Politics: शिवसेना के बाद अब कांग्रेस में घमासान जारी, भाई जगताप बोले-क्रॉस वोटिंग में शामिल 7 विधायकों पर हाईकमान करे कड़ी कार्रवाई | Patrika News

Maharashtra Politics: शिवसेना के बाद अब कांग्रेस में घमासान जारी, भाई जगताप बोले-क्रॉस वोटिंग में शामिल 7 विधायकों पर हाईकमान करे कड़ी कार्रवाई

शिवसेना में जारी घमासान अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। इसी बीच अब कांग्रेस में संग्राम शुरू हो गया है। मुंबई कांग्रेस चीफ भाई जगताप ने विधान परिषद चुनाव में क्रॉस वोटिंग करने वाले सात विधायकों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

मुंबई

Published: July 08, 2022 03:48:27 pm

मुंबई: महाराष्ट्र विधान परिषद चुनाव में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार चंद्रकांत हंडोरे को हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। जबकि वह पहली वरीयता वाले उम्मीदवार थे। हालांकि दूसरे उम्मीदवार भाई जगताप (Bhai Jagtap) ने जीत हासिल की थी। इसे लेकर अब फिर कांग्रेस (Congress) में घमासान मच गया है। मुंबई कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष भाई जगताप ने आज विधान परिषद सदस्य के रूप में शपथ ली। जगताप ने कहा कि हाईकमान को चुनाव में क्रॉस वोटिंग (Cross-Voting ) करने वाले सात विधायकों पर एक्शन लेना चाहिए।
Bhai-Jagtap
Bhai Jagtap
मुंबई कांग्रेस चीफ भाई जगताप ने कहा कि आज मैंने राज्य विधान परिषद के सदस्य के रूप में शपथ ली। मुझे बहुत खुशी होती अगर चंद्रकांत हंडोरे भी मेरे साथ विजयी होते। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक कांग्रेस के इन 7 विधायकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं होगी, तब तक चंद्रकांत हंडोरे को न्याय नहीं मिलेगा।
यह भी पढ़ें

Maharashtra Politics: उद्धव को फिर झटका, ठाणे के बाद अब नवी मुंबई में 32 पूर्व पार्षदों ने एकनाथ शिंदे को दिया समर्थन

भाई जगताप ने कहा कि कांग्रेस आलाकमान को एमएलसी चुनाव (MLC Elections) में क्रॉस वोटिंग में शामिल 7 विधायकों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। साथ ही फ्लोर टेस्ट के लिए समय पर नहीं पहुंचे कांग्रेस के उन 11 विधायकों पर भी एक्शन होना चाहिए जिन्हें पार्टी ने नोटिस भेजा हुआ है।
गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले बुधवार देर शाम चंद्रकांत हंडोरे ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से दिल्ली में मुलाकात की थी। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस क्रॉस वोटिंग में शामिल विधायकों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई कर सकती है।
newsletter

Subhash Yadav

Home / Mumbai

अगली खबर

right-arrow

उद्धव ठाकरे का बागियों को संदेश- सभी MLA चले जाएं तो भी शिवसेना खत्म नहीं होगी, धनुष बाण कोई नहीं ले सकता

उद्धव ठाकरे का बागियों को संदेश- सभी MLA चले जाएं तो भी शिवसेना खत्म नहीं होगी, धनुष बाण कोई नहीं ले सकता

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
राजस्थान में आज 7 जिलों में भारी व 4 जिलों में अति भारी बरसात का अलर्ट
2
Mausam Vibhag alert : मौसम विभाग का यूपी के कई जिलों में 9-12 जुलाई तक भारी बारिश का अलर्ट
3
ईपीएफओ का फैसलाः पेंशनधारकों को अब पुरानी पेंशन ही मिलेगी
4
मूत्र से बनती है यह बियर, पीने से पहले देख लें ब्रांड का नाम
5
बड़ी फैमिली के बेस्ट हैं ये सस्ती 7-सीटर कारें, शुरुआती कीमत 4.63 लाख रुपये और देती हैं 26Km का माइलेज़
6
कलक्टर ने ब्लैक बोर्ड पर लिखा गणित का सवाल, कहा- इसे हल करो, नहीं सोल्व कर पाए स्वामी आत्मानंद स्कूल के शिक्षक

शानदार खबरें

राजस्थान में 5 व 6 जुलाई को बारिश का नया दौर, भारी बारिश का अलर्ट
राजस्थान में 5 व 6 जुलाई को बारिश का नया दौर, भारी बारिश का अलर्ट
धन को आकर्षित करती है कछुआ अंगूठी, लेकिन इस तरह से पहनने की न करें गलती
धन को आकर्षित करती है कछुआ अंगूठी, लेकिन इस तरह से पहनने की न करें गलती
एक महीने बाद पकड़ा गया मौलाना, किया था '... सिर तन से जुदा' करने का एलान
एक महीने बाद पकड़ा गया मौलाना, किया था '... सिर तन से जुदा' करने का एलान
School Holidays in July 2022 : जुलाई में कितने दिन बंद रहेंगे स्कूल, जानें
School Holidays in July 2022 : जुलाई में कितने दिन बंद रहेंगे स्कूल, जानें
कौन है डॉक्टर महरीन काजी, जिनसे IAS अतहर आमिर करने जा रहे दूसरी शादी
कौन है डॉक्टर महरीन काजी, जिनसे IAS अतहर आमिर करने जा रहे दूसरी शादी
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Weather. राजस्थान में आज 18 जिलों में होगी बरसात, येलो अलर्ट जारीसंस्कारी बहू साबित होती हैं इन राशियों की लड़कियां, ससुराल वालों का तुरंत जीत लेती हैं दिलशुक्र ग्रह जल्द मिथुन राशि में करेगा प्रवेश, इन राशि वालों का चमकेगा करियरउदयपुर से निकले कन्हैया के हत्या आरोपी तो प्रशासन ने शहर को दी ये खुश खबरी... झूम उठी झीलों की नगरीजयपुर संभाग के तीन जिलों मे बंद रहेगा इंटरनेट, यहां हुआ शुरूज्योतिष: धन और करियर की हर समस्या को दूर कर सकते हैं रोटी के ये 4 आसान उपायछात्र बनकर कक्षा में बैठ गए कलक्टर, शिक्षक से कहा- अब आप मुझे कोई भी एक विषय पढ़ाइएUdaipur Murder: जयपुर में एक लाख से ज्यादा हिन्दू करेंगे प्रदर्शन, यह रहेगा जुलूस का रूट

बड़ी खबरें

Shinzo Abe Death: नहीं रहे जापान के पूर्व पीएम शिंजो आबे, पीएम मोदी ने कहा- भारत में 9 जुलाई को एक दिन का राष्ट्रीय शोक मनाया जाएगापद्म विभूषण शिंजो आबे को गोली मारने के आरोपी की पहचान, बंदूक भी बरामद: दुनिया भर में दिखी चिंता, जापान में चुनाव प्रचार स्थगितLAC पर इंडियन आर्मी की पोजिशन्स के पास आया चीनी एयरक्राफ्ट, भारत ने जताई कड़ी आपत्तिउद्धव ठाकरे का बागियों को संदेश- सभी MLA चले जाएं तो भी शिवसेना खत्म नहीं होगी, धनुष बाण कोई नहीं ले सकताMalaysia Masters 2022: मलेशिया मास्टर्स के क्वार्टर फाइनल में हारी पी.वी. सिंधु, ताई जू यिंग ने लगातार 7वीं बार दी मातदिल्ली AIIMS से आई लालू की तस्वीर, बेटी मीसा भारती ने लिखा- 'दुआओं में याद रखें'Phone Tapping Case: मुंबई के पूर्व कमिश्नर संजय पांडे को बड़ा झटका, CBI ने फोन टैपिंग को लेकर दर्ज किया मामला; कई जगहों पर मारे छापेभाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा से मिले कांग्रेस नेता आनंद शर्मा! भाजपा में होंगे शामिल?
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.