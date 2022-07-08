Maharashtra Politics: शिवसेना के बाद अब कांग्रेस में घमासान जारी, भाई जगताप बोले-क्रॉस वोटिंग में शामिल 7 विधायकों पर हाईकमान करे कड़ी कार्रवाई

Maharashtra Politics: उद्धव को फिर झटका, ठाणे के बाद अब नवी मुंबई में 32 पूर्व पार्षदों ने एकनाथ शिंदे को दिया समर्थन
भाई जगताप ने कहा कि कांग्रेस आलाकमान को एमएलसी चुनाव (MLC Elections) में क्रॉस वोटिंग में शामिल 7 विधायकों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। साथ ही फ्लोर टेस्ट के लिए समय पर नहीं पहुंचे कांग्रेस के उन 11 विधायकों पर भी एक्शन होना चाहिए जिन्हें पार्टी ने नोटिस भेजा हुआ है।
Mumbai | Congress high command should take strict action against the 7 MLAs who were involved in cross-voting in the MLC elections. Congress has sent notice to those MLAs & also the 11 Congress MLAs who did not reach on time for floor test: Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap pic.twitter.com/YMmjlctM10— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022