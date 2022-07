Maharashtra Politics: शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे ने राज्यपाल पर किया तीखा हमला, कहा- कोश्यारी ने अभी तक कोल्हापुरी चप्पल नहीं देखी

I do not want to insult someone sitting on the post of Governor. I respect the chair but Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathis and there is anger among the people. Governor is trying to divide the society on religion, he is crossing every limit: Former Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/0ZlAaCYFe6 pic.twitter.com/yzvAN04Nrn