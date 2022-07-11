scriptMaharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Writes Emotional Letter to 15 Shiv Sena MLA | Maharashtra Politics: उद्धव ठाकरे ने शिवसेना के 15 विधायकों को लिखा भावुक पत्र, बोले-आपने बालासाहेब के मंत्र का किया पालन | Patrika News

Maharashtra Politics: उद्धव ठाकरे ने शिवसेना के 15 विधायकों को लिखा भावुक पत्र, बोले-आपने बालासाहेब के मंत्र का किया पालन

महाराष्ट्र में जारी सियासी घमासान अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज शिंदे गुट के 16 विधायकों को बड़ी राहत दी है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि इस मामले में बेच गठित की जाएगी। इन सब के बीच उद्धव ठाकरे ने अपने 15 विधायकों को एक भावुक पत्र लिखा है।

मुंबई

Updated: July 11, 2022 12:24:37 pm

मुंबई: महाराष्ट्र के सियासी संग्राम के बीच शिंदे खेमे को फिलहाल सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बड़ी राहत मिली है। शिंदे गुट के 16 विधायकों की अयोग्यता मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई को टाल दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि इस केस में बेंच गठित की जाएगी। इसी कड़ी में उद्धव ठाकरे ने अपने 15 विधायकों को एक भावुक पत्र लिखा है। साथ ही उन्होंने वफादार रहने के लिए धन्यवाद कहा है।
uddhav_thackrey_surrenders.jpg
Uddhav Thackeray
शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे ने सियासी संकट के समय वफादारी और सपोर्ट के लिए पार्टी के 15 विधायकों को धन्यवाद देते हुए भावुक पत्र लिखा है। जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि मां के दूध के साथ बेईमानी मत करो। ठाकरे ने कहा कि आपने शिवसेना प्रमुख बालासाहेब ठाकरे के मंत्र का पालन किया है और बिना किसी धमकी और लालच के वफादार बने रहे और पार्टी को ताकत दी।
वहीं सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज शिवसेना के दोनों गुटों के विधायकों की अयोग्यता पर कार्यवाही से रोक लगाई है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि स्पीकर विधायकों के खिलाग कोई एक्शन अभी न ले। अदालत का फैसला आने तक मामला स्थगित रखें। दरअसल महाराष्ट्र से जुड़ी सभी याचिकाओं पर 11 जुलाई को सुनवाई होनी थी लेकिन कोर्ट में यह मामला लिस्ट नहीं हुआ है।
गौरतलब है कि शिवसेना में बगावत के बाद विधानसभा के डिप्टी स्पीकर ने 16 विधायकों को नोटिस जारी कर उनकी अयोग्यता पर सवाल उठाया था। जिसके बाद शिंदे ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का रुख किया था। इसे मामले में फिलहाल सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दोनों पक्षों को विधायकों की योग्यता और अयोग्यता में एक्शन लेने से रोक लगाई है।
Subhash Yadav

Subhash Yadav

