Maharashtra Politics: उद्धव ठाकरे ने शिवसेना के 15 विधायकों को लिखा भावुक पत्र, बोले-आपने बालासाहेब के मंत्र का किया पालन

Maharashtra Politics: महाराष्ट्र में सियासी बयानबाजी तेज, संजय राउत बोले-यह सरकार संविधान के मुताबिक नहीं बनी है
वहीं सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज शिवसेना के दोनों गुटों के विधायकों की अयोग्यता पर कार्यवाही से रोक लगाई है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि स्पीकर विधायकों के खिलाग कोई एक्शन अभी न ले। अदालत का फैसला आने तक मामला स्थगित रखें। दरअसल महाराष्ट्र से जुड़ी सभी याचिकाओं पर 11 जुलाई को सुनवाई होनी थी लेकिन कोर्ट में यह मामला लिस्ट नहीं हुआ है।
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to 15 Shiv Sena MLAs, thanking them for their support during tough times, without surrendering to the pressure of threats or offers. He has also called for a meeting with all Shiv Sena MPs at his residence 'Matoshree,' today.— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022