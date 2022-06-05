scriptMaharashtra: Water crisis at a village in Nashik, Watch Video | महाराष्ट्र: नाशिक के इगतपुरी में पानी की बड़ी किल्लत, कुएं से निकल रहा है मटमैला पानी; देखें वीडियो | Patrika News

महाराष्ट्र: नाशिक के इगतपुरी में पानी की बड़ी किल्लत, कुएं से निकल रहा है मटमैला पानी; देखें वीडियो

महाराष्ट्र के नासिक के इगतपुरी में पानी की बड़ी किल्लत।
पानी निकालने के लिए लोगों को कुएं की गहराई तक उतरना पड़ रहा है। बावजूद इसके उन्हें गंदा पानी मिल रहा है। इससे पहले पानी की किल्लत को लेकर नासिक में महिलाओं ने प्रदर्शन किया था।

मुंबई

Updated: June 05, 2022 08:44:20 am

मुंबई: महाराष्ट्र के नासिक तहसील के इगतपुरी में पानी की भारी किल्लत का सामना लोगों को करना पड़ रहा है। जिससे गावों वालों की परेशानियां बढ़ गई हैं। आलम यह है कि पानी निकालने के लिए लोगों को कुएं की गहराई तक जाना पड़ रहा है। बावजूद इसके उन्हें वहां मटमैला पानी ही मिल रहा है। इससे पहले नासिक जिले के एक गांव में पानी के भीषण संकट को लेकर महिलाओं को प्रदर्शन किया था। वैसे नासिक के कई ऐसे गांव है जहां लोगों को पानी की किल्लत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। तपती गर्मी के बीच पानी की समस्या ने लोगों की परेशानियों को दोगुना कर दिया है।
Water-Crisis
Water Crisis
महाराष्ट्र के नाशिक तहसील के इगतपुरी के गांव चिचलेखैरे में लोग पानी की भारी कमी से जूझ रहे हैं। पानी निकालने के लिए लोगों को कुएं की गहराई तक जाना पड़ रहा है। इस दौरान कुएं से मटमैला पानी निकल रहा है। पानी की कमी को लेकर एक महिला ने कहा कि एक महीना हो गया है, हमारे गांव में पानी नहीं है। पानी की पूर्ति के लिए हम बहुत दूर से पानी लाते हैं। हमारी सरकार से मांग है कि हमें पानी की सुविधा प्रदान की जाएं।
यह भी पढ़ें-महाराष्ट्र में गर्मी से नहीं मिल रही है राहत, विदर्भ के चंद्रपुर में दर्ज हुआ सबसे अधिक तापमान; जानें अन्य जिलों का हाल

गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले तिराडशेत गांव में पानी की कमी को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन करने वाली महिलाओं ने कहा था कि हमारा गांव नासिक शहर के पास होने के बावजूद भी पिछले 50 वर्षो से यहां पानी की किल्लत है। यहां पर भी रोजाना पानी लाने के लिए महिलाएं कई किलोमीटर पैदल जाती है। इनमें से अधिकतर मजदूरी करती हैं लेकिन पानी के लिए उन्हें अलग से मेहनत करनी पड़ती है।
