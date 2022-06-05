महाराष्ट्र: नाशिक के इगतपुरी में पानी की बड़ी किल्लत, कुएं से निकल रहा है मटमैला पानी; देखें वीडियो

गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले तिराडशेत गांव में पानी की कमी को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन करने वाली महिलाओं ने कहा था कि हमारा गांव नासिक शहर के पास होने के बावजूद भी पिछले 50 वर्षो से यहां पानी की किल्लत है। यहां पर भी रोजाना पानी लाने के लिए महिलाएं कई किलोमीटर पैदल जाती है। इनमें से अधिकतर मजदूरी करती हैं लेकिन पानी के लिए उन्हें अलग से मेहनत करनी पड़ती है।
#WATCH| Amid an acute water crisis at a village in Maharashtra's Nashik, a man is forced to fetch muddy water by going down into a deep well, where the water level has plummeted to below the base of the well. Women travel arduous 3 km-long treks to fetch water for the family. pic.twitter.com/ABXetKENfZ— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022