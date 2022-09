Maharashtra Rain: मुंबई-ठाणे और इससे सटे जिलों में भारी बारिश शुरू, 8 सितंबर से मूसलाधार बारिश की भविष्यवाणी

Isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm/lightning over Andaman & Nicobar on 07th & 08th; Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha 09th-11th; Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal on 10th & 11th; Bihar, Jharkhand, East M.P on 11th; over Odisha, Marathwada, Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days