Monsoon Update: महाराष्ट्र के 13 जिलों में मूसलाधार बारिश का अलर्ट, मुंबई पर 48 घंटे भारी

Rainfall status in Maharashtra:1 Jun to 17 July

Percentage rainfall departure for state +15%.

Except Nagpur,Gondia,Bhandara districts of Vidarbha & Hingoli frm Marathavada, rainfall is normal🟢to above normal🔵.

As per IMD forecast, good rains possible in state next 3,4 days. pic.twitter.com/4QdevmqvoD