Mumbai Rains: मुंबई में लगातार बारिश से जलभराव, लोकल ट्रेन सेवा लड़खड़ाई, कुछ बेस्ट बसों का बदला गया रूट

13th,September,2022#WeatherUpdate @ 0800hrs:

GENERALLY CLOUDY SKY AND LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS .POSSIBILITY OF THUNDERSTORM AT ISOLATED PLACES TOWARDS EVENING /NIGHT



High Tide:

13:38 hrs- 4.47 mtr

Low Tide :

19:49 hrs –0.51 mtr https://t.co/Hh5ozu5u7h