PM Modi on Nashik Accident: पीएम मोदी ने नासिक हादसे पर जताया दुख, मृतकों के परिवार और घायलों के लिए किया मुआवजे का ऐलान

Nashik Bus Fire: नासिक में एक्सीडेंट के बाद बस में लगी भीषण आग, 11 लोग जिंदा जले; CM शिंदे ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान
गौर हो कि यह घटना जब हुई यो बस यवतमाल से मुंबई की तरफ से जा रही थी। बताया जा रहा है कि यह हादसा सुबह पांच बजे के करीब हुआ है। सीएम ने कहा कि इस मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि डीएम से बात की गई है। उन्होंने घायलों को बेहतर इलाज देने का आदेश प्रशासन को दिया है।
Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 8, 2022