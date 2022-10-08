scriptNashik Bus Fire: PM Narendra Modi announces an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs, injured would be given Rs 50,000 | PM Modi on Nashik Accident: पीएम मोदी ने नासिक हादसे पर जताया दुख, मृतकों के परिवार और घायलों के लिए किया मुआवजे का ऐलान | Patrika News

PM Modi on Nashik Accident: पीएम मोदी ने नासिक हादसे पर जताया दुख, मृतकों के परिवार और घायलों के लिए किया मुआवजे का ऐलान

महाराष्ट्र के नासिक में हुए हादसे पर पीएम मोदी ने दुख जताया है। इसके साथ मृतकों के परिजनों के लिए दो लाख के मुआवजे का ऐलान किया है। जबकि घायलों के लिए 50 हजार के मुआवजे की भी घोषणा पीएम ने की है।

मुंबई

Published: October 08, 2022 10:12:57 am

PM Modi on Bus Fire: महाराष्ट्र के नासिक में हादसे के बाद बस में भीषण आग लगने के कारण 11 लोग जिंदा जल गए हैं। जिसमें एक मासूम बच्चे का भी समावेश है। बताया जा रहा है कि जब यह हादसा हुआ लोग सो रहे थे। जिसके कारण जानमाल का अधिक नुकसान हुआ है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इस हादसे पर दुख जताया है। साथ ही उन्होंने मृतकों के परिजनों और घायलों को लेकर मुआवजे का ऐलान किया है।
PM Narendra Modi announces an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs, injured would be given Rs 50,000
पीएम मोदी ने नासिक हादसे पर जताया दुख
नासिक हादसे पर पीएम मोदी ने दुख जताया है। साथ ही प्रत्येक मृतक के परिजनों को PMNRF से 2-2 लाख रुपये की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा की है। जबकि घायलों को 50-50 हजार रुपये देने की भी घोषणा की है। इससे पहले महाराष्ट्र के सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने भी मृतकों के परिवार के लिए मुआवजे का ऐलान किया है। शिंदे सरकार ने मृतकों के परिजनों को 5-5 लाख रुपये देने का ऐलान किया है।
यह भी पढ़ें

Nashik Bus Fire: नासिक में एक्सीडेंट के बाद बस में लगी भीषण आग, 11 लोग जिंदा जले; CM शिंदे ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान

गौर हो कि यह घटना जब हुई यो बस यवतमाल से मुंबई की तरफ से जा रही थी। बताया जा रहा है कि यह हादसा सुबह पांच बजे के करीब हुआ है। सीएम ने कहा कि इस मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि डीएम से बात की गई है। उन्होंने घायलों को बेहतर इलाज देने का आदेश प्रशासन को दिया है।
उल्लेखनीय है कि इस हादसे की खबर मिलते ही मौके पर तत्काल पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम पहुंची। जिसके बाद कड़ी मेहनत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। दरअसल बस का पहले एक्सीडेंट हुआ और फिर तत्काल इसमें आग लग गई जिसके कारण यात्री फंस गए। कई घायलों को इलाज के लिए सरकारी और प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराया गया है।
newsletter

Subhash Yadav

Home / Mumbai

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Nashik Bus Fire: नासिक में एक्सीडेंट के बाद बस में लगी भीषण आग, 11 लोग जिंदा जले; CM शिंदे ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान

Nashik Bus Fire: नासिक में एक्सीडेंट के बाद बस में लगी भीषण आग, 11 लोग जिंदा जले; CM शिंदे ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
दादी के गर्भ में पोती! अपने ही बेटे के बच्चे की मां बनने जा रही है 56 साल की महिला
2
Weather: राजस्थान में कल से फिर शुरू होगी भारी बारिश, इन जिलों में अलर्ट जारी
3
Eclipse on diwali : इस बार दिवाली पर टूटेगी 150 साल की परंपरा, नहीं होगी गोवर्धन पूजा
4
Weather Update : राजस्थान में अगले चार दिन बारिश, अलर्ट जारी, किसान बरते ये सावधानी
5
Eclipse on diwali: दीपावली पर सूर्य ग्रहण, टूटेगी 150 वर्षों की परंपरा, नहीं होगी गोवर्धन पूजा
6
Weather Update: आज राजस्थान के 23 जिलों में बारिश का अलर्ट, कुछ जगह भारी बारिश होने के आसार

Nashik Bus Fire: नासिक में एक्सीडेंट के बाद बस में लगी भीषण आग, 11 लोग जिंदा जले; CM शिंदे ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान
Nashik Bus Fire: नासिक में एक्सीडेंट के बाद बस में लगी भीषण आग, 11 लोग जिंदा जले; CM शिंदे ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान
दिल्ली में भारी बारिश, 9 अक्टूबर तक मौसम ऐसे ही रहने का अनुमान, जानिए अन्य राज्यों के मौसम का हाल
दिल्ली में भारी बारिश, 9 अक्टूबर तक मौसम ऐसे ही रहने का अनुमान, जानिए अन्य राज्यों के मौसम का हाल
त्योहारी सीजन में महंगाई का झटका: CNG और PNG के दाम 3 रुपये बढ़े, पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें भी बदली
त्योहारी सीजन में महंगाई का झटका: CNG और PNG के दाम 3 रुपये बढ़े, पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें भी बदली
भारतीय वायुसेना की 90वीं वर्षगांठ आज, चंडीगढ़ में एयर शो में 84 सैन्य विमान दिखाएंगे शौर्य
भारतीय वायुसेना की 90वीं वर्षगांठ आज, चंडीगढ़ में एयर शो में 84 सैन्य विमान दिखाएंगे शौर्य
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने BSF को पाकिस्तान से आने वाले ड्रोन की निगरानी करने का दिया निर्देश
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने BSF को पाकिस्तान से आने वाले ड्रोन की निगरानी करने का दिया निर्देश
राजस्थान में यहां पूरी रात मूसलाधार बारिश, बांधों के गेट खोले, शनिवार को 22 से अधिक जिलों में बारिश का अलर्ट
राजस्थान में यहां पूरी रात मूसलाधार बारिश, बांधों के गेट खोले, शनिवार को 22 से अधिक जिलों में बारिश का अलर्ट
गाय को टक्कर मारने से फिर टूटी वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की बॉडी, दो दिन में दूसरी ऐसी घटना
गाय को टक्कर मारने से फिर टूटी वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की बॉडी, दो दिन में दूसरी ऐसी घटना
भैंस की टक्कर से डैमेज हुई वंदे भारत ट्रेन, मजबूती पर सवाल उठे तो सामने आया रेलवे मंत्री का जवाब
भैंस की टक्कर से डैमेज हुई वंदे भारत ट्रेन, मजबूती पर सवाल उठे तो सामने आया रेलवे मंत्री का जवाब
उत्तरकाशी हिमस्खलन में बरामद किए गए 7 और शव, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 26 हुई, 3 की तलाश जारी
उत्तरकाशी हिमस्खलन में बरामद किए गए 7 और शव, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 26 हुई, 3 की तलाश जारी
Nobel Prize 2022: ह्यूमन राइट एक्टिविस्ट एलेस बियालियात्स्की समेत रूस और यूक्रेन की दो संस्थाओं को मिला नोबेल पीस प्राइज
Nobel Prize 2022: ह्यूमन राइट एक्टिविस्ट एलेस बियालियात्स्की समेत रूस और यूक्रेन की दो संस्थाओं को मिला नोबेल पीस प्राइज
उत्तर से दक्षिण भारत तक बारिश का अलर्ट, कर्नाटक के विभिन्न हिस्सों में बारिश जारी
उत्तर से दक्षिण भारत तक बारिश का अलर्ट, कर्नाटक के विभिन्न हिस्सों में बारिश जारी
Mob Lynching in Jharkhand: बोकारो में मुस्लिम युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, इलाके में तनाव, धारा 144 लागू
Mob Lynching in Jharkhand: बोकारो में मुस्लिम युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, इलाके में तनाव, धारा 144 लागू
पंजाबः AAP की सबसे कम उम्र की विधायक बनीं दुल्हन, पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता से रचाई शादी
पंजाबः AAP की सबसे कम उम्र की विधायक बनीं दुल्हन, पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता से रचाई शादी
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Weather Update: राजस्थान में बारिश को लेकर मौसम विभाग का आया लेटेस्ट अपडेट, पढ़ें खबरTata Blackbird मचाएगी बाजार में धूम! एडवांस फीचर्स के चलते Creta को मिलेगी बड़ी टक्करजयपुर के करीब गांव में सात दिन से सो भी नहीं पा रहे ग्रामीण, रात भर जागकर दे रहे पहरासातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतेंनए रंग में पेश हुई Maruti की ये 28Km माइलेज़ देने वाली SUV, अगले महीने भारत में होगी लॉन्चGanesh Chaturthi 2022: गणेश चतुर्थी पर गणपति जी की मूर्ति स्थापना का सबसे शुभ मुहूर्त यहां देखेंJaipur में सनकी आशिक ने कर दी बड़ी वारदात, लड़की थाने पहुंची और सुनाई हैरान करने वाली कहानीOptical Illusion: उल्लुओं के बीच में छुपी है एक बिल्ली, आपकी नजर है तेज तो 20 सेकंड में ढूंढकर दिखाये

बड़ी खबरें

Nashik Bus Fire: नासिक में एक्सीडेंट के बाद बस में लगी भीषण आग, 11 लोग जिंदा जले; CM शिंदे ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलानदिल्ली में भारी बारिश, 9 अक्टूबर तक मौसम ऐसे ही रहने का अनुमान, जानिए अन्य राज्यों के मौसम का हालत्योहारी सीजन में महंगाई का झटका: CNG और PNG के दाम 3 रुपये बढ़े, पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें भी बदलीभारतीय वायुसेना की 90वीं वर्षगांठ आज, चंडीगढ़ में एयर शो में 84 सैन्य विमान दिखाएंगे शौर्यगृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने BSF को पाकिस्तान से आने वाले ड्रोन की निगरानी करने का दिया निर्देशराजस्थान में यहां पूरी रात मूसलाधार बारिश, बांधों के गेट खोले, शनिवार को 22 से अधिक जिलों में बारिश का अलर्टगाय को टक्कर मारने से फिर टूटी वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की बॉडी, दो दिन में दूसरी ऐसी घटनाभैंस की टक्कर से डैमेज हुई वंदे भारत ट्रेन, मजबूती पर सवाल उठे तो सामने आया रेलवे मंत्री का जवाब
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.