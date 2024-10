Maharashtra Election: सीट बंटवारे से नाराज सपा ने दिखाए तेवर, कहा- 5 सीटें नहीं दी तो 30 पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

#WATCH | On Maharashtra elections, Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "…BJP is going to lose in Maharashtra, BJP's alliance is going to lose, there is going to be a 'Maha-haar'…"



On BJP's "Batoge to Katoge" slogan, he says, "When BJP has no answer on… pic.twitter.com/JoKg7jaKFX