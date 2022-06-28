Pallonji Mistry Passes Away: भारत के दिग्गज उद्योगपति पालोनजी मिस्त्री का मुंबई में निधन, पीएम मोदी सहित कई नेताओं ने ट्वीट कर जताया शोक

पालोनजी मिस्त्री का निधन मुंबई के उनके आवास पर हुआ है। पालोनजी के निधन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर भी लोग ट्वीट कर शोक जता रहे हैं। पीएम मोदी ने पालोनजी के निधन पर ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि उनके निधन से दुखी हूं। उन्होंने वाणिज्य और उद्योग की दुनिया में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया। उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और तमाम शुभचिंतकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।



केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने भी ट्वीट कर पालोनजी मिस्त्री को याद किया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि पालोनजी मिस्त्री.. एक युग का अंत। ईरानी ने आगे लिखा कि उनके परिजनों और चाहने वालों को मेरी संवेदनाएं।

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022

Pallonji Mistry , the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius , his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 28, 2022

Deeply saddened on the unfortunate demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry.



His invaluable contribution to infrastructure development, commerce & industry will never be forgotten.



My condolences to his family & friends.



OM Shanti.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 28, 2022

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Sh Pallonji Mistry Ji was a pioneer of his industry and passionate about the projects he undertook spanning decades.



Saddened to hear about his passing away. I express my condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/uuvVayPpJ7— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 28, 2022

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ है। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। ओम शांति। गौर हो कि शापूरजी पालोनजी ग्रुप 6 बड़े सेगमेंट में फैला हुआ है। जिसमें कंस्ट्रक्शन, इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, इंजीनियरिंग, रियल एस्टेट, वाटर एनर्जी एंड फाइनेंशिनेंयल सर्विसेज का समावेश है। इस ग्रुप के अधीन कुल 18 कंपनियां शामिल हैं। साथ ही 50 से अधिक देशों में इनका बिजनेस फैला हुआ है। इस कंपनी की स्थापना साल 1865 में हुई थी।