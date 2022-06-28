scriptShapoorji Pallonji Chairman Pallonji Mistry passes away in Mumbai | Pallonji Mistry Passes Away: भारत के दिग्गज उद्योगपति पालोनजी मिस्त्री का मुंबई में निधन, पीएम मोदी सहित कई नेताओं ने ट्वीट कर जताया शोक | Patrika News

Pallonji Mistry Passes Away: भारत के दिग्गज उद्योगपति पालोनजी मिस्त्री का मुंबई में निधन, पीएम मोदी सहित कई नेताओं ने ट्वीट कर जताया शोक

भारत के दिग्गज उद्योगपति पालोनजी मिस्त्री का मुंबई में निधन हो गया है। 93 साल की उम्र में उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली है। उनके निधन की जानकारी देते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने ट्वीट किया है।

मुंबई

Updated: June 28, 2022 11:27:05 am

मुंबई: भारत के मशहूर उद्योगपतियों में से एक पालोनजी मिस्त्री का निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने 93 साल की उम्र में मुंबई में अंतिम सांस ली है। उद्योग जगत में पालोनजी का बड़ा नाम था। पालोनजी को साल 2016 में पद्म भूषण से नवाजा गया था। शापोरजी पालोनजी ग्रुप देश में सबसे बड़े बिजनेस समूह में से एक है। पालोनजी के निधन पर पीएम मोदी, केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी, नितिन गडकरी सहित कई नेताओं ने ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है।
पालोनजी मिस्त्री का निधन मुंबई के उनके आवास पर हुआ है। पालोनजी के निधन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर भी लोग ट्वीट कर शोक जता रहे हैं। पीएम मोदी ने पालोनजी के निधन पर ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि उनके निधन से दुखी हूं। उन्होंने वाणिज्य और उद्योग की दुनिया में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया। उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और तमाम शुभचिंतकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने भी ट्वीट कर पालोनजी मिस्त्री को याद किया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि पालोनजी मिस्त्री.. एक युग का अंत। ईरानी ने आगे लिखा कि उनके परिजनों और चाहने वालों को मेरी संवेदनाएं।
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ है। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। ओम शांति। गौर हो कि शापूरजी पालोनजी ग्रुप 6 बड़े सेगमेंट में फैला हुआ है। जिसमें कंस्ट्रक्शन, इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, इंजीनियरिंग, रियल एस्टेट, वाटर एनर्जी एंड फाइनेंशिनेंयल सर्विसेज का समावेश है। इस ग्रुप के अधीन कुल 18 कंपनियां शामिल हैं। साथ ही 50 से अधिक देशों में इनका बिजनेस फैला हुआ है। इस कंपनी की स्थापना साल 1865 में हुई थी।
