scriptNAPA is collecting 10.95 lakh rupees every year from the bus stand, ye | बस स्टैंड से हर साल नपा कर रही 10.95 लाख रुपए की वसूली, फिर भी न सफाई हो रही, न अतिक्रमण हट रहा | Patrika News
Home / Narmadapuram

बस स्टैंड से हर साल नपा कर रही 10.95 लाख रुपए की वसूली, फिर भी न सफाई हो रही, न अतिक्रमण हट रहा

locationनर्मदापुरमPublished: Apr 04, 2023 07:23:02 pm

Submitted by:

Manoj Kundoo

बस स्टैंड पर फैला अतिक्रमण, गंदगी के बीच बैठना यात्रियों की मजबूरी

NAPA is collecting 10.95 lakh rupees every year from the bus stand, yet neither cleaning nor encroachment is being removed
NAPA is collecting 10.95 lakh rupees every year from the bus stand, yet neither cleaning nor encroachment is being removed,NAPA is collecting 10.95 lakh rupees every year from the bus stand, yet neither cleaning nor encroachment is being removed,NAPA is collecting 10.95 lakh rupees every year from the bus stand, yet neither cleaning nor encroachment is being removed
नर्मदापुरम

बस स्टैंड पर अतिक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। दुकान के रूप में अतिक्रमण होने से परिसर छोटा होता जा रहा है। यहां यात्रियों को गंदगी और धूप में बैठकर बस का इंतजार कर ना पड़ता है। पीने के पानी के लिए लगे नलों से टोंटी गायब है। इसी गंदगी के बीच यात्रियों को मजबूरी में पानी पीना पड़ता है।
shareओपिनियनshareबड़ी खबरेंshareई पेपरshareस्थानीयshareलाईव टीवी
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.