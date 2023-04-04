बस स्टैंड से हर साल नपा कर रही 10.95 लाख रुपए की वसूली, फिर भी न सफाई हो रही, न अतिक्रमण हट रहा
नर्मदापुरमPublished: Apr 04, 2023 07:23:02 pm
बस स्टैंड पर फैला अतिक्रमण, गंदगी के बीच बैठना यात्रियों की मजबूरी
नर्मदापुरम बस स्टैंड पर अतिक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। दुकान के रूप में अतिक्रमण होने से परिसर छोटा होता जा रहा है। यहां यात्रियों को गंदगी और धूप में बैठकर बस का इंतजार कर ना पड़ता है। पीने के पानी के लिए लगे नलों से टोंटी गायब है। इसी गंदगी के बीच यात्रियों को मजबूरी में पानी पीना पड़ता है।