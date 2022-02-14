Pulwama Attack Anniversary: पुलवामा हमले के शहीदों को देश कर रहा नमन, लोगों ने कहा- न भूलेंगे न करेंगे माफ!

Who cares about Valentine day, I'll buy some flowers and pay tribute to the Amar Jawans of India 🇮🇳 💐🙇🙏 We will never Forget, We will never Forgive. #PulwamaAttack #PulwamaTerrorAttack #BlackDay @AmitabhJha3 pic.twitter.com/reY8IJdeHd

Feb 14th 2019

Be thankful and to one and all who lost their lives 🥲

Also pray for the good health and wealth of their families #PulwamaTerrorAttack #BlackDay pic.twitter.com/BoXXIqWiot— Deekshith Kumar (@Morgsmudge) February 14, 2022