script3 years of Pulwama Attack: The day when India lost 40 valiant warriors | Pulwama Attack Anniversary: पुलवामा हमले के शहीदों को देश कर रहा नमन, लोगों ने कहा- न भूलेंगे न करेंगे माफ! | Patrika News

Pulwama Attack Anniversary: पुलवामा हमले के शहीदों को देश कर रहा नमन, लोगों ने कहा- न भूलेंगे न करेंगे माफ!

3 years of Pulwama Attack: वर्ष 2019 में 14 फरवरी के दिन ही पुलवामा में हुए कायराना हमले में देश के 40 जवान शहीद हुए थे। देश उन्हें आज नमन कर रहा है!

Updated: February 14, 2022 07:54:31 am

भारत ने हमेशा अपने पड़ोसी देशों का भला चाहा है परंतु चीन हो या पाकिस्तान इन देशों ने भारत के खिलाफ साजिश ही रची है। इन दोनों देशों की नापाक हरकतों के कारण भारत के सैनिकों को अपनी जान गँवानी पड़ी है। जब दुनिया 14 फरवरी को प्यार के नशे में डूबी थी तब पाकिस्तान ने अपने आतंकी मंसूबों को अंजाम दिया था। पाकिस्तान की इस कायराना हरकत के कारण वर्ष 2019 में 14 फरवरी को देश के 40 जवान शहीद हो गए थे। आज उस आतंकी हमले की बरसी है।
3 years of Pulwama Attack: The day when India lost 40 valiant warriors
3 years of Pulwama Attack: The day when India lost 40 valiant warriors (PC: The New Indian Express)
भारत आज कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले की तीसरी बरसी मना रहा है और शहीद हुए वीर जवानों के बलिदान को याद करता है। आज देश की जनता और नेता शहीदों को नमन कर रहे हैं।

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, "तुम्हारे शौर्य के गीत, कर्कश शोर में खोये नहीं।
गर्व इतना था कि हम देर तक रोये नहीं।

राष्ट्र की सेवा करते हुए #Pulwama हमले में अपने जीवन को बलिदान कर देने वाले भारत के वीरों को प्रणाम करता हूं। आप जैसे वीर सपूतों पर देश का कण-कण युगों-युगों तक ऋणी रहेगा। जय हिन्द!"
सोशल मीडिया पर #BlackDay ट्रेंड हो रहा है और लोगों ने भी देश के शहीदों को नमन किया तो कुछ ने आतंकियों क्व खिलाफ गुस्सा जाहीर किया।

एक यूजर ने लिखा, "ब्लैक डे फॉर इंडिया , पुलवामा अटैक (14 फरवरी 2019)। पुलवामा हमले में अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले हमारे वीर जवानों को नमन। आपके सर्वोच्च बलिदान के लिए देश सदैव आपका ऋणी रहेगा। कभी भूले नहीं कभी माफ़ नहीं करेंगे!"

एक और यूजर ने लिखा, "फरवरी 14th 2019। हम उनके आभारी हैं जिन्होंने अपनी जान गंवाई। साथ ही उनके परिवारों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और धन के लिए प्रार्थना करें"

बता दें कि वर्ष 2019 में 14 फरवरी को जम्मू- कश्मीर के अवंतीपोरा के पास गोरीपोरा में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला हुआ था। आतंकियों ने CRPF के वाहन को निशाना बनाया था और बम ब्लास्ट किया था। इस हमले में देश के अपने 40 वीर सपूतों को खो दिया था।
newsletter

Mahima Pandey

Home / National News

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Pulwama Attack Anniversary: पाकिस्तान में एयर स्ट्राइक कर लिया था पुलवामा का बदला

Pulwama Attack Anniversary: पाकिस्तान में एयर स्ट्राइक कर लिया था पुलवामा का बदला

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
ऊंचा भाग्य लेकर जन्मी होती हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां, पिता के लिए होती हैं बेहद भाग्यशाली
2
बस में करिए दिल्ली से लंदन का सफर: 70 दिन में 18 देशों की सैर, मिलेगी ये खास सुविधाएं
3
मुबारक हो अमिताभ बच्चन के घर गूंजी बच्चे की किलकारी
4
होटल में सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, दो युवतियों सहित चार गिरफ्तार
5
'अल्लाह हू अकबर' के नारे लगाने वाली मुस्कान को देंगे सलमान और आमिर खान 5 करोड़?
6
पिता ने बेटी की शादी का ऐसा कार्ड छपवाया, अफसर भी कर रहे है तारीफ

शानदार खबरें

ऊंचा भाग्य लेकर जन्मी होती हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां, पिता के लिए होती हैं बेहद भाग्यशाली
ऊंचा भाग्य लेकर जन्मी होती हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां, पिता के लिए होती हैं बेहद भाग्यशाली
Maruti Alto के बजाय लोग जमकर खरीद रहे हैं ये किफायती कार! देती है 32Km का शानदार माइलेज और कीमत है इतनी
Maruti Alto के बजाय लोग जमकर खरीद रहे हैं ये किफायती कार! देती है 32Km का शानदार माइलेज और कीमत है इतनी
फिर लौटी ठंडः आ रहा है नया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, फिर बदलेगा मौसम
फिर लौटी ठंडः आ रहा है नया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, फिर बदलेगा मौसम
Astrology- इन राशियों की लड़कियां साबित होती हैं अच्छी साथी
Astrology- इन राशियों की लड़कियां साबित होती हैं अच्छी साथी
Todays Horoscope- 13 february 2022: कुंभ राशि वालों के नए अनुबंध होंगे
Todays Horoscope- 13 february 2022: कुंभ राशि वालों के नए अनुबंध होंगे
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

अनोखी शादी: प्रेमी की पत्नी बनने युवती ने परिवार से की बगावत, चिट्ठी ने बदल दी किस्मतबेहद टैलेंटेड और भाग्यशाली होती हैं ऐसी लड़कियां, जिनका नाम इनमें से किसी एक अक्षर से हो शुरूज्योतिष: ससुराल वालों की किस्मत चमका देती हैं इन अक्षर के नाम वाली लड़कियां, होती हैं बहुत गुणीNumerology: कुबेर देवता की कृपा से कम उम्र में ही दौलत-शौहरत हासिल कर लेते हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाले लोगपुलिस लेकर पहुंची पत्नी तो बारात लेकर भागा दूल्हा, जानिए पूरा मामलाZodiac sign and Beautiful Brides: इस राशि के लड़कों की किस्मत में होती है खूबसूरत पत्नीCBSE BOARD: टर्म 2 के प्री-बोर्ड एग्जाम 15 दिन बाद, स्कूलों में सिलेबस पूरा नहींऑनलाइन पढ़ाई फिर भी हर तरह की फीस वसूल रहे प्राइवेट स्कूल, हाईकोर्ट का आदेश भी इनके लिए कुछ नहीं

बड़ी खबरें

यूपी चुनाव के राउंड 2 की वोटिंग आज, आजम खान समेत इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर, गोवा-उत्तराखंड में भी पड़ेगे वोटAssembly elections 2022 live updates : आज यूपी में दूसरे चरण में 55, उत्तराखंड में 70 और गोवा में 40 सीटों पर वोटिंगIPL Auction 2022: करोड़पति बने अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल के हीरो राज बावा, यश ढुल से 3 गुना ज्यादा मिले पैसेUP Assembly Elections 2022 : मुस्लिम मतदाताओं की खामोशी ने बढ़ाई सियासी दलों की चिंता, करीब 150 सीटों पर तय करते हैं हार-जीत का फैक्टरABG Shipyard Scam: एबीजी शिपयार्ड के 22 हजार करोड़ के स्कैम पर अब SBI ने कही ये बातशर्मनाक : दोस्त की हत्या के लिए हिस्ट्रीशीटर से ली 20 लाख की सुपारी14 माह पहले विक्षिप्त हाल मेें मिला व्यक्ति निकला पूर्व पीएम देवेगौड़ा के चालक का भाईराजधानी के न्यू मार्केट में रात 11 बजे तीन कपड़ा दुकानों में आग, व्यापारियों में हड़कंप
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.