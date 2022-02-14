Pulwama Attack Anniversary: पुलवामा हमले के शहीदों को देश कर रहा नमन, लोगों ने कहा- न भूलेंगे न करेंगे माफ!

3 years of Pulwama Attack: वर्ष 2019 में 14 फरवरी के दिन ही पुलवामा में हुए कायराना हमले में देश के 40 जवान शहीद हुए थे। देश उन्हें आज नमन कर रहा है!
Updated: February 14, 2022 07:54:31 am
सोशल मीडिया पर #BlackDay ट्रेंड हो रहा है और लोगों ने भी देश के शहीदों को नमन किया तो कुछ ने आतंकियों क्व खिलाफ गुस्सा जाहीर किया।
तुम्हारे शौर्य के गीत, कर्कश शोर में खोये नहीं।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 14, 2022
गर्व इतना था कि हम देर तक रोये नहीं।
राष्ट्र की सेवा करते हुए #Pulwama हमले में अपने जीवन को बलिदान कर देने वाले भारत के वीरों को प्रणाम करता हूं।
आप जैसे वीर सपूतों पर देश का कण-कण युगों-युगों तक ऋणी रहेगा। जय हिन्द! pic.twitter.com/ppRF2g5lGB
Who cares about Valentine day, I'll buy some flowers and pay tribute to the Amar Jawans of India 🇮🇳 💐🙇🙏— Young Bull💸 (@guptadev0831) February 13, 2022
We will never Forget,
We will never Forgive. #PulwamaAttack #PulwamaTerrorAttack #BlackDay @AmitabhJha3 pic.twitter.com/reY8IJdeHd
बता दें कि वर्ष 2019 में 14 फरवरी को जम्मू- कश्मीर के अवंतीपोरा के पास गोरीपोरा में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला हुआ था। आतंकियों ने CRPF के वाहन को निशाना बनाया था और बम ब्लास्ट किया था। इस हमले में देश के अपने 40 वीर सपूतों को खो दिया था।
Feb 14th 2019
Be thankful and to one and all who lost their lives 🥲
Also pray for the good health and wealth of their families #PulwamaTerrorAttack #BlackDay pic.twitter.com/BoXXIqWiot— Deekshith Kumar (@Morgsmudge) February 14, 2022
