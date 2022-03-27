script7 people killed, 45 injured in bus accident in Andhra Pradesh Chittoor | आंध्र प्रदेश में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, खाई में बस गिरने से हुई 7 लोगों की मौत, दर्जनों घायल | Patrika News

आंध्र प्रदेश में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, खाई में बस गिरने से हुई 7 लोगों की मौत, दर्जनों घायल

आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर जिले में एक बड़ा सड़क हादसा हुआ है। इस हादसे में 7 लोगों की जान चली गई है।

Updated: March 27, 2022 10:54:18 am

आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर जिले के भाकरपेट में शनिवार रात करीब 11.30 बजे एक बस चट्टान से गिर खाई में गिर गई। इस हादसे में सात लोगों की मौत हो गई और 45 घायल हो गए। घायलों को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बता दें कि भाकरपेट मंदिर शहर तिरुपति से केवल 25 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित है।
7 people killed, 45 injured in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh Chittoor
7 people killed, 45 injured in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh Chittoor
तिरुपति में पुलिस अधीक्षक ने इस घटना पर कहा, "दुर्घटना बस चालक की लापरवाही के कारण हुई। उसकी लापरवाही के कारण बस चट्टान से गड्ढे में गिर गई। घायलों को नजदीकी अस्पताल में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया।"

दरअसल, ये बस शनिवार को अनंतपुर जिले के धर्मावरम से तिरुपति के लिए रवाना हुई थी। इस बस में 52 लोग सवार थे। बस घाट रोड से होते हुए रास्ते में आदुपुताप्पी घाटी में जा गिरी। रविवार तड़के सुबह तक कार्य पूरा कर लिया था।


घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस, बचाव दल और दमकल विभाग के कर्मियों ने बचाव अभियान शुरू कर दिया था। हालांकि, अंधेरे से ऑपरेशन में बाधा आई क्योंकि घाटी 50 फीट गहरी है। ऑपरेशन सुबह भी जारी रहा और आज तड़के सुबह पूरा कर लिया गया। कई लोगों को रस्सियों की मदद से बचाया गया और उन्हें अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया।

बता दें कि इससे पहले राजस्थान में तीन अलग-अलग सड़क हादसों में 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई। स्थानीय पुलिस ने शनिवार को बताया कि अजमेर जिले में शुक्रवार शाम एक सड़क हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई

