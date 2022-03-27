आंध्र प्रदेश में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, खाई में बस गिरने से हुई 7 लोगों की मौत, दर्जनों घायल

आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर जिले में एक बड़ा सड़क हादसा हुआ है। इस हादसे में 7 लोगों की जान चली गई है।
Updated: March 27, 2022 10:54:18 am
घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस, बचाव दल और दमकल विभाग के कर्मियों ने बचाव अभियान शुरू कर दिया था। हालांकि, अंधेरे से ऑपरेशन में बाधा आई क्योंकि घाटी 50 फीट गहरी है। ऑपरेशन सुबह भी जारी रहा और आज तड़के सुबह पूरा कर लिया गया। कई लोगों को रस्सियों की मदद से बचाया गया और उन्हें अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया।
Andhra Pradesh | 7 people killed and 45 injured in a bus accident last night in Chittoor— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022
Accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati. Aggrieved were shifted to a nearby hospital: SP, Tirupati pic.twitter.com/Vi3DFj36Uy
