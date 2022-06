Aaditya Thackeray Ayodhya Visit: यूपी के लखनऊ पहुंचें आदित्य ठाकरे, बोले-अयोध्या दौरा राजनीतिक नहीं बल्कि धार्मिक है; देखें वीडियो

#WATCH | UP: Maharashtra Min Aaditya Thackeray arrives in Lucknow ahead of Ayodhya visit



"When we came for the 1st time in 2018, we said 'pehle mandir, phir sarkaar'... I'll offer prayers & receive blessings... the land is not political, it's the land of 'Ram Rajya'," he said pic.twitter.com/E8y5NSHqBJ