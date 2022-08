स्कूल फीस स्ट्रक्चर पर शिक्षा मंत्री के बयान पर विवाद, AAP ने पूछा -क्यों न हो बरबार फीस ?

So our union education minister @dpradhanbjp is more concerned about private school business..and why president's granddaughter and a maid's daughter cant study in same school, both are citizen of India...according to him poor and rich children should study in different schools pic.twitter.com/jICg5uPNoF

SHOCKING STATEMENT BY UNION EDUCATION MINISTER OF MODI GOVT



He is advocating for High Fees of Private School



He even goes ahead to say that Why should the Daughter of President of India and a Maid study in same Level of Schools.



This is beyond shocking and shameful pic.twitter.com/OGrKc0hEQt— 🇮🇳 DaaruBaaz Mehta 🇮🇳 (@DaaruBaazMehta) August 28, 2022