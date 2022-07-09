अमरनाथ के बाद अब जम्मू के डोडा जिले में फटा बादल, कई घर व वाहन मलबे में दबे

Doda, J&K | Today at around 4 am, a cloudburst was reported at Gunti Forest uphills of Thathri Town. No casualties were reported. Some vehicles were stuck and the highway was blocked for some time, but it has now been restored for the movement of traffic: SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom pic.twitter.com/wuXYIH845z— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
पैदल यात्रा अस्थायी रूप से निलंबित
नोडल चिकित्सा अधिकारी मेजर पंकज कुमार ने बताया कि बादल फटने से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में निकासी और बचाव अभियान जारी है। वहीं भारतीय सेना के अधिकारी ने बताया कि अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटने की घटना में 15 की मौत हो चुकी है। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। पैदल यात्रा को अस्थायी रूप से निलंबित कर दिया गया है।
Jammu & Kashmir | 15 dead in the Amarnath cloud burst incident. Rescue operation continues. The foot yatra has been temporarily suspended: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/7N5iBpftbW— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जता चुके हैं दुख
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदीने दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट किया अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटने से व्यथित। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना स्थिति का जायजा लिया। बचाव और राहत कार्य जारी है। प्रभावितों को हर संभव सहायता प्रदान की जा रही है।
Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022