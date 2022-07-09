scriptAfter Amarnath, now a cloud bursts in Jammu's Doda district, many houses vehicles are buried under the debris | अमरनाथ के बाद अब जम्मू के डोडा जिले में फटा बादल, कई घर व वाहन मलबे में दबे | Patrika News

अमरनाथ के बाद अब जम्मू के डोडा जिले में फटा बादल, कई घर व वाहन मलबे में दबे

अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटने के बाद अब जम्मू के डोडा जिले में बादल फटा है, जिसके कारण कई वाहन व घर मलवे में फंस गए हैं। वहीं अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटने से अब तक 15 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो चुकी है और 40 से अधिक श्रद्धालु लापता बताए जा रहे हैं।

 

Published: July 09, 2022 09:58:03 am

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटने के बाद अब डोडा जिले में बादल फटा है। न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक आज सुबह तड़के लगभग 4 बजे पूर्वी जम्मू में डोडा जिले के ठथरी शहर में बादल फटा है। राहत की बात यह है कि इसमें किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं मिली है। बादल फटने के कारण कुछ घर व वाहन मलवे में दब गए हैं। वहीं डोडा एसएसपी अब्दुल कयूम ने बताया कि ने बताया कि बादल फटने के कारण हाईवे जाम में कुछ वाहन फंस गए जिससे हाईवे जाम हो गया था, लेकिन अब हाईवे खोलकर यातायात को बहाल कर दिया गया है।
after-amarnath-now-a-cloud-bursts-in-jammu-s-doda-district-many-houses-vehicles-are-buried-under-the-debris.jpeg
After Amarnath, now a cloud bursts in Jammu's Doda district, many houses vehicles are buried under the debris
इससे पहले अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटा है,जिसके कारण अब तक 15 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं 40 से अधिक लोग लापता बताए जा रहे हैं। बादल फटने के बाद NDRF, SDRF की टीमें बचाव कार्य में जुटी है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिस समय बादल फटने की खबर मिली, उस समय अमरनाथ गुफा के पास 10 से 15 हजार श्रद्धालु के मौजूद होने की खबर थे।

पैदल यात्रा अस्थायी रूप से निलंबित
नोडल चिकित्सा अधिकारी मेजर पंकज कुमार ने बताया कि बादल फटने से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में निकासी और बचाव अभियान जारी है। वहीं भारतीय सेना के अधिकारी ने बताया कि अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटने की घटना में 15 की मौत हो चुकी है। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। पैदल यात्रा को अस्थायी रूप से निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जता चुके हैं दुख
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदीने दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट किया अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटने से व्यथित। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना स्थिति का जायजा लिया। बचाव और राहत कार्य जारी है। प्रभावितों को हर संभव सहायता प्रदान की जा रही है।
