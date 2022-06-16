scriptAgniveer: Protest is not only in Bihar, Haryana, Hanuman Beniwl, Rahul | अग्निवीर: सिर्फ बिहार, हरियाणा में नहीं हो रहा विरोध, राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी के साथ हनुमान बेनीवाल ने भी उतरे विरोध में | Patrika News

अग्निवीर: सिर्फ बिहार, हरियाणा में नहीं हो रहा विरोध, राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी के साथ हनुमान बेनीवाल ने भी उतरे विरोध में

मोदी सरकार की सेना में भर्ती के लिए लाई गई Tour of Duty स्कीम जिसे Angipath कहा जा रहा है, का विरोध अब बिहार के बाद हरियाणा में भी देखने को मिल रहा है। सिर्फ युवाओं में ही इसका विरोध नहीं देखा जा रहा है। अन्य विपक्षी दलों के साथ राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी भी इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं। बिहार के युवा शारीरिक परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण किए जाने के बाद भर्तियां नहीं होने से आक्रोशित हैं।

जयपुर

Published: June 16, 2022 10:55:32 am

केंद्र सरकार की सेना में भर्ती की नई स्कीम अग्नवीर को जहां सरकार सेना और युवाओं के लिहाज से शानदार कदम बता रही है तो वहीं विपक्षी दलों सहित कुछ एनडीए के सहयोगी दल जैसे हनुमाल बेनीवाल की RLP भी इसके विरोध में उतर आई है। कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी बुधवार को सरकार की अग्निपथ स्कीम की अलोचना की है।
rahul-beniwal-featured.jpg
सेना की गरिमा और पराक्रम से समझौता

ईडी की सवालों का सामना कर रहे राहुल गांधी ने अब Agneeveer Scheme के खिलाफ भी मोर्चा खोल दिया है। राहुल ने कहा है कि जब भारत को 2 मोर्चों पर खतरों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, ऐसे समय अग्निपथ योजना से हमारे सशस्त्र बलों का परिचालन प्रभावित होता है। राहुल ने साफ शब्दों में कहा है कि - भाजपा सरकार को सेना की गरिमा, परंपराओं, पराक्रम और अनुशासन से समझौता करना बंद करना चाहिए।
प्रियंका गांधी ने भी किया विरोध

वहीं प्रियंका गांधी ने ट्वीट किया है कि -

भाजपा सरकार सेना भर्ती को अपनी प्रयोगशाला क्यों बना रही है? सैनिकों की लंबी नौकरी सरकार को बोझ लग रही है?
युवा कह रहे हैं कि ये 4 साल का नियम छलावा है। हमारे पूर्व सैनिक भी इससे असहमत हैं।

सेना भर्ती से जुड़े संवेदनशील मसले पर न कोई चर्चा, न कोई गंभीर सोच-विचार।
बस मनमानी?
राजस्थान में Hanuman Beniwal भी उतरे विरोध में
बता दें सिर्फ विपक्ष ही इस योजना का विरोध नहीं कर रहे, बल्कि एनडीए की सहयोगी पार्टी राजस्थान की आरएलपी के अध्यक्ष हनुमान बेनीवाल ने भी इसका विरोध किया है। बेनीवाल ने कहा है कि सेना कोई पर्यटन का विषय नहीं है। 4 साल बाद सेना से लौटने के बाद युवा क्या करेंगे। क्या हथियार सीखे हुए युवा गैंगवार की ओर नहीं बढ़ेंगे।
वहीं बिहार और हरियाणा में भी इसका विरोध हो रहा है। युवा कह रहे हैं कि पुरानी भर्तियां जिनमें वो शारीरिक परीक्षा पास कर चुके हैं और जो दो साल से लंबित हैं उनको पूरा किया जाए।
Swatantra Jain

