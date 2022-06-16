अग्निवीर: सिर्फ बिहार, हरियाणा में नहीं हो रहा विरोध, राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी के साथ हनुमान बेनीवाल ने भी उतरे विरोध में

बस मनमानी?
भाजपा सरकार सेना भर्ती को अपनी प्रयोगशाला क्यों बना रही है? सैनिकों की लंबी नौकरी सरकार को बोझ लग रही है?— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 15, 2022
युवा कह रहे हैं कि ये 4 साला नियम छलावा है। हमारे पूर्व सैनिक भी इससे असहमत हैं।
सेना भर्ती से जुड़े संवेदनशील मसले पर न कोई चर्चा, न कोई गंभीर सोच-विचार।

When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces.
The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2022
राजस्थान में Hanuman Beniwal भी उतरे विरोध में
