एयर इंडिया से सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को 31 मार्च तक बड़ी राहत, यात्रा की तारीख बदलने पर नहीं देने होंगे पैसे

#FlyAI : In view of recent uncertainties due to surge in COVID cases, Air India is offering 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄 of date or flight number or sector for all domestic tickets (098) with confirmed travel on/before 31.03.22.

For details please visit https://t.co/T1SVjRluZv .