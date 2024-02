Rajkot AIIMS: एम्स समर्पित कर PM मोदी बोले, राजकोट की जनता का उतार रहा हूं 22 साल पुराना कर्ज

#WATCH | Gujarat: At a public event in Rajkot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Today from Rajkot - AIIMS Rajkot, AIIMS Rae Bareli, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Bathinda and AIIMS Kalyani have been inaugurated... India is developing at such a fast pace..." pic.twitter.com/rwQkw3NWlX— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024