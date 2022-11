दिल्ली में आज भी AQI बेहद खराब, इन 5 राज्यों में सांसों का दुश्मन बन सकता है स्मॉग

Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR.



Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 529 in Noida (UP) in 'Severe' category, 478 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Severe' category & 534 near Dhirpur in 'Severe' category



Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Severe' category at 431 pic.twitter.com/ONUcv9naJJ