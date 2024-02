सिक्किम में अचानक बर्फबारी में फंसे 500 पर्यटक, देवदूत बनकर पहुंची सेना

#WATCH | 500 stranded tourists were rescued by troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/9DCGdnHA09

After sudden snowfall in East Sikkim, 500 stranded tourists were rescued by troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army.



Source: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/kyXOWG2nBr— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024