अग्निपथ योजना को लेकर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर साधा निशाना, कहा सैन्य प्रमुखों के पीछे छिपना बंद करें

Sir @PMOIndia Please Stop hiding behind military chiefs Mr Modi. Have the guts to take ownership of your reckless decision and face the consequences. The anger of the youth of the country about their future is directed you and only you.— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 17, 2022
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर भी साधा निशाना
AIMIM के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने दूसरा ट्वीट उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को रिप्लाई करते हुए किया, जिस पर उन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पर निशाना साधा। दरअसर योगी आदित्यनाथ ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा प्रधानमंत्री के मार्गदर्शन में 'अग्निपथ योजना-2022' के लिए अधिकतम प्रवेश आयु को 21 साल से बढ़ाकर 23 साल करने का निर्णय अभिनंदनीय है, इसके लिए उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री को आभार व्यक्त किया। इस ट्वीट पर रिप्लाई करते हुए असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा 1947 में भारतीय नेतृत्व: भारत एक महान राष्ट्र बनेगा, हम गरीबी मिटाएंगे। 2022 में भारतीय नेतृत्व: पात्रता की उम्र 21 से बढ़ाकर 23 करने के लिए मोदी जी को धन्यवाद।
Indian leadership in 1947: India will become a great nation, we will eradicate poverty 💪💪— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 17, 2022
Indian leadership in 2022: Thank you Modiji for increasing age of eligibility from 21 to 23 🙏🏾🥺 https://t.co/gAfKSrymos
अहंकार और अभिमान
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने राजीव गोस्वामी की आत्महत्या को याद करते हुए एक और ट्वीट किया और कहा कि हमें 1990 की गोस्वामी आत्महत्या की याद दिलाता है। जब आर्थिक संकट होता है, बहुत अधिक बेरोजगारी और अत्यधिक उच्च मुद्रास्फीति होती है, तो परिणाम हमेशा सड़क पर गुस्सा होता है। इन लपटों में जोड़ने वाला एक चौथा कारक है अहंकार और अभिमान है, जो सेवा प्रमुखों के पीछे छिपा है।
Reminds us of Goswami suicide of 1990.— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 17, 2022
When there is economic distress, very high unemployment and super high inflation, the result is always anger on the street. A 4th factor adding to these flames is hubris and arrogance that @PMOIndia is hiding behind service chiefs.