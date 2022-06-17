scriptAsaduddin Owaisi on Agneepath said Modi stop hiding behind army chiefs | अग्निपथ योजना को लेकर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर साधा निशाना, कहा सैन्य प्रमुखों के पीछे छिपना बंद करें | Patrika News

अग्निपथ योजना को लेकर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर साधा निशाना, कहा सैन्य प्रमुखों के पीछे छिपना बंद करें

Agneepath Scheme: AIMIM के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने अग्निपथ योजना पर युवाओं के गुस्से को सही ठहराते हुए कहा कि कृपया सैन्य प्रमुखों के पीछे छिपना बंद करें।

 

Updated: June 17, 2022 05:52:16 pm

Agneepath Scheme भारतीय सेना में भर्ती की नई स्कीम अग्निपथ को लेकर पूरे देश में हिंसा हो रही है। जगह-जगह ट्रेनों को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। वहीं इस हिंसक आंदोलन के कारण आज दो लोगों की मौत भी हो गई है। इस आंदोलन की आग 9 राज्यों तक पहुंच गई है। वहीं इसी बीच सेना प्रमुख मनोज पांडे ने कहा कि दो दिन के अंदर भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस साल दिसंबर तक सेना को पहला अग्निवीर मिल जाएगा। इसके साथ ही अगले साल के मध्य तक तीनों सेनाओं में इनकी ऑपरेशनल और नॉन-ऑपरेशनल तैनाती भी कर दी जाएगी। वहीं दूसरी तरफ एयर चीफ मार्शल वीआर चौधरी ने कहा कि भारतीय वायु सेना के लिए 24 जून से भर्ती प्रकिया शुरु हो जाएगी।
asaduddin-owaisi-on-agneepath-said-modi-stop-hiding-behind-army-chiefs.jpg
इसके बाद ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (AIMIM) के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर जमके निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कृपया सैन्य प्रमुखों के पीछे छिपना बंद करें। अपने लापरवाह निर्णय का स्वामित्व लेने और परिणामों का सामना करने का साहस रखें। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने आगे लिखा देश के युवाओं को अपने भविष्य को लेकर चिंता है और सिर्फ आपके ऊपर गुस्सा हैं।

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर भी साधा निशाना
AIMIM के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने दूसरा ट्वीट उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को रिप्लाई करते हुए किया, जिस पर उन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पर निशाना साधा। दरअसर योगी आदित्यनाथ ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा प्रधानमंत्री के मार्गदर्शन में 'अग्निपथ योजना-2022' के लिए अधिकतम प्रवेश आयु को 21 साल से बढ़ाकर 23 साल करने का निर्णय अभिनंदनीय है, इसके लिए उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री को आभार व्यक्त किया। इस ट्वीट पर रिप्लाई करते हुए असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा 1947 में भारतीय नेतृत्व: भारत एक महान राष्ट्र बनेगा, हम गरीबी मिटाएंगे। 2022 में भारतीय नेतृत्व: पात्रता की उम्र 21 से बढ़ाकर 23 करने के लिए मोदी जी को धन्यवाद।

अहंकार और अभिमान
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने राजीव गोस्वामी की आत्महत्या को याद करते हुए एक और ट्वीट किया और कहा कि हमें 1990 की गोस्वामी आत्महत्या की याद दिलाता है। जब आर्थिक संकट होता है, बहुत अधिक बेरोजगारी और अत्यधिक उच्च मुद्रास्फीति होती है, तो परिणाम हमेशा सड़क पर गुस्सा होता है। इन लपटों में जोड़ने वाला एक चौथा कारक है अहंकार और अभिमान है, जो सेवा प्रमुखों के पीछे छिपा है।
newsletter

Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

Home / National News

अगली खबर

right-arrow

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने पेश की मानवता की मिसाल, कार्यक्रम में बेहोश हुए युवक का तुरंत किया फर्स्ट ऐड, ऐसे बचाई जान

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने पेश की मानवता की मिसाल, कार्यक्रम में बेहोश हुए युवक का तुरंत किया फर्स्ट ऐड, ऐसे बचाई जान

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
सातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतें
2
स्कूल खुलने से पहले जारी हुआ नया आदेश, टाइमिंग को लेकर बड़ा बदलाव
3
बिहार में TET खत्म, अब CTET पास करने पर ही बन सकेंगे मास्टर, लाखों लोगों को लगा झटका
4
Weather. अब पूरे राजस्थान में होगी बरसात, इन जिलों में जारी किया येलो अलर्ट
5
जमकर बिकी ये सस्ती SUV, 5-स्टार सेफ्टी और एडवांस फीचर्स के आगे फेल हुए Maruti Brezza और Hyundai Creta
6
15 साल से नौकरी करने वालों की जाएगी नौकरी, भर्ती करने वाले अफसर भी निशाने पर

शानदार खबरें

जमकर बिकी ये सस्ती SUV, 5-स्टार सेफ्टी और एडवांस फीचर्स के आगे फेल हुए Maruti Brezza और Hyundai Creta
जमकर बिकी ये सस्ती SUV, 5-स्टार सेफ्टी और एडवांस फीचर्स के आगे फेल हुए Maruti Brezza और Hyundai Creta
एमपीपीएससी का कमाल, राज्य सेवा परीक्षा से पांच दिन पहले बुलाए आवेदन
एमपीपीएससी का कमाल, राज्य सेवा परीक्षा से पांच दिन पहले बुलाए आवेदन
सम्राट पृथ्वीराज फ्लॉप होने के बाद 'धूम 4' से कटा अक्षय कुमार का पत्ता, फिल्म से आउट हुए खिलाड़ी!
सम्राट पृथ्वीराज फ्लॉप होने के बाद 'धूम 4' से कटा अक्षय कुमार का पत्ता, फिल्म से आउट हुए खिलाड़ी!
दो दिन के अंतराल में दो बड़े ग्रह बदलेंगे राशि, 4 राशियों की होगी चांदी ही चांदी
दो दिन के अंतराल में दो बड़े ग्रह बदलेंगे राशि, 4 राशियों की होगी चांदी ही चांदी
Maruti Swift और Baleno की जगह जमकर बिक रही है यह सस्ती कार! 34 km की देती है माइलेज
Maruti Swift और Baleno की जगह जमकर बिक रही है यह सस्ती कार! 34 km की देती है माइलेज
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

BREAKING NEWS रतलाम के 49 वार्ड में भाजपा इनको दे रही पार्षद का टिकटराजस्थान के 19 जिलों में आज बरसात अलर्ट, इन जिलों में बरसेंगे बादलगाड़ियों पर होने वाले चालान माफ, Yogi सरकार ने जारी किए नए नियमफुल टैंक में 2500Km का सफर कराएगी ये सस्ती CNG सेडान कार! शुरुआती कीमत महज 6.50 लाख से भी कमज्योतिष: जौ के इन उपायों से घर में सदा बना रहता है मां लक्ष्मी का वास, धन-धान्य प्राप्ति की है मान्यताअंकज्योतिष: इस मूलांक वालों के पास खूब होती है जमीन-जायदाद, लेकिन इस एक चीज की हमेशा बनी रहती है कमीअपने पति को भाग्यशाली बनाती हैं इन नाम की लड़कियां, होती हैं बहुत गुणीमालामाल बनने का फिर मिला मौका, निर्यात हो सकता है गेहूं, 4 बड़े देशों ने की डिमांड

बड़ी खबरें

Agnipath Scheme Protest: 9 राज्यों में पहुंची 'अग्निपथ आंदोलन' की आग, दो लोगों की मौत, सेना प्रमुख बोले- दो दिन में आएगा नोटिफिकेशनअग्निपथ स्कीम पर बवाल जारी, देशभर में 200 ट्रेनें प्रभावित, पूर्व मध्य रेलवे-दक्षिण मध्य रेलवे ने रद्द की कई ट्रेनें, देखें लिस्टअग्निपथ योजना: रेलवे ने 105 जिलों के लिए जारी किया हेल्प लाइन नंबर, कितनी ट्रेन होंगी कैंसिल, List..कोरोना के बाद सोनिया गांधी की नाक से आया था खून, श्वास नली में हुआ संक्रमण, जारी हुआ हेल्थ अपडेटMaharashtra MLC Elections: एमवीए को बड़ा झटका, बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने नवाब मलिक और अनिल देशमुख को नहीं दी वोटिंग की अनुमतिPresidential Election: शिवसेना ने बताया कैसा होना चाहिए राष्ट्रपति पद का उम्मीदवार, संजय राउत बोले-शरद पवार हैं राजनीति के भीष्म पितामहपुलिस के जवानों को याद करने के लिए हरियाणा डीजीपी ने लांच किया 'ई-श्रद्धांजलि' वेब पोर्टलवेस्टइडीज़ के गेंदबाजों का कहर, एक महीने में दूसरी बार बांग्लादेश के 6 खिलाड़ी डक पर आउट
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.