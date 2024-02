असम में मुस्लिम विवाह और तलाक का कानून निरस्त, हिमंत कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी, UCC की दिशा में बड़ा कदम

In today’s meeting of the Assam Cabinet we took several historic decisions



1️⃣ Include Manipuri as an associate official language in 4 districts



2️⃣Introduce 6 tribal languages- Mising , Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa , Deori and Dimasa- as medium of instruction as per the NEP 2020



1/2 pic.twitter.com/iHpFr1U4cd