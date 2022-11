Assembly Bypoll: 6 राज्यों के 7 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान शुरू, BJP नेता बोले- टूटेंगे सभी रिकॉर्ड

Odisha | People cast their votes for the #DhamnagarBypoll ; visuals from polling booth number 8 Voting is underway for assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states. pic.twitter.com/Kc41sXNlqi

Maharashtra | People queue up to cast their votes for #AndheriEastBypoll; visuals from polling booth no. 205, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School



Voting is underway for assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states. pic.twitter.com/ujACumKywb — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022