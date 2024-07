Big Accident : ट्रक ड्राइवर ने स्कूली बच्चों से भरी बस के उड़ाए परखच्चे, मौत से जूझ रहे 15 छात्र

A #SchoolBus carrying 36 #Students was rear-ended by a lorry on NH-16 near Kavali in #Nellore dist.



Bus cleaner died on the spot, while nearly 15 students sustained injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.#SchoolBusAccident #RoadAccident #RoadSafety #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/L3QOx1fSGg