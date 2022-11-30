scriptBilkis Bano filed a review petition in Supreme Court challenging release of convicts | बिलकिस बानो ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की पुनर्विचार याचिका, दोषियों की रिहाई को दी चुनौती | Patrika News
बिलकिस बानो ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की पुनर्विचार याचिका, दोषियों की रिहाई को दी चुनौती

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Nov 30, 2022 01:54:54 pm

Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

बिलकिस बानो ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर करके सामूहिक रेप और हत्या के दौषियों की रिहाई के फैसले को चुनौती दी है। बिलकिस के वकील ने इस मामले को CJI डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ के सामने उल्लेख किया है।

 

गुजरात में 2002 के गोधरा दंगों के दौरान बिलकिस बानो के साथ गैंग रेप और उसके परिवार की हत्या करने वाले दोषियों को गुजरात सरकार ने रिहा कर दिया है। गुजरात सरकार ने सजा माफी नीति के तहत सभी 11 दोषियों को इसी साल स्वतंत्रता दिवस के दिन रिहा किया है। गुजरात सरकार के दोषियों की रिहाई के फैसले को चुनौती देते हुए बिलकिस बानो ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है, जिसमें इन दोषियों को फिर से जेल भेजने की मांग की गई है।
वहीं बिलकिस बानो के वकील ने इस मामले को मुख्य न्यायाधीश डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ के सामने सुनाया है, जिस पर मुख्य न्यायाधीश ने कहा है कि वह इस मुद्दे की जांच करेंगे कि क्या दोनों याचिकाओं को एक साथ सुना जा सकता है और क्या उन्हें एक ही बेंच के सामने सुना जा सकता है।

