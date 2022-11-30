बिलकिस बानो ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की पुनर्विचार याचिका, दोषियों की रिहाई को दी चुनौती

वहीं बिलकिस बानो के वकील ने इस मामले को मुख्य न्यायाधीश डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ के सामने सुनाया है, जिस पर मुख्य न्यायाधीश ने कहा है कि वह इस मुद्दे की जांच करेंगे कि क्या दोनों याचिकाओं को एक साथ सुना जा सकता है और क्या उन्हें एक ही बेंच के सामने सुना जा सकता है।
Bilkis Banos' lawyer mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for listing. CJI said he will examine the issue whether both pleas can be heard together and if they can be heard before the same bench.— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022