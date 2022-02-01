scriptBudget 2022 memes take over Internet after Nirmala Sitharaman speech | Budget 2022: बजट दिन पर सोशल मीडिया पर आई Memes की बाढ़, लोगों ने शेयर किया अपना रिएक्शन | Patrika News

Budget 2022: बजट दिन पर सोशल मीडिया पर आई Memes की बाढ़, लोगों ने शेयर किया अपना रिएक्शन

Budget 2022: आम बजट को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर भी माहौल गरमा गया है और लोग अपने-अपने अंदाज में अपना हाल बता रहे हैं। इस बजट को लेकर कहीं खुशी है, तो कहीं गम। कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि सरकार ने मिडिल क्साल को लेकर कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। जबकि, कुछ का कहना है कि ये बजट अमीरों के लिए है।

नई दिल्ली

February 01, 2022

Budget 2022: वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने आज यानी मंगलवार को संसद में वित्तीय वर्ष 2022-23 के लिए बजट पेश किया। सरकार का कहना है कि इस बजट में हर बार की तरह कुछ न कुछ खास है। विपक्ष का कहना है कि, इस बजट में आम आदमी के लिए कुछ भी नही है। देश में कोरोना संकट के कारण चरमराई अर्थव्यवस्था से कई लोग बेरोजगार हो गए थे, इस बजट में बेरोजगारों को उम्मीद थी कि बढ़ती महंगाई के बीच उनके लिए काफी कुछ किया जाएगा। इन सब के बीच इंटरनेट पर मीम्स की बाढ़ जारी है। लोग मीम्स शेयर करके अपने अपने रिएक्शंस दे रहे हैं।
Budget 2022 memes take over Internet after Nirmala Sitharaman speech
Budget 2022 memes:

बजट पर मध्यम वर्ग और क्रिप्टो इन्वेस्टर के आए रिएक्शन पर सोशल मीडिया यूज़र्स बेहद फनी मीम्स और जोक्स पोस्ट कर रहे हैं:

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज बोले: पीएम की दूरदर्शी सोच वाला बजट


मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भी बजट का लाइव प्रसारण टीवी पर देखा। उन्होंने इस बीच ट्वीट के जरिए अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। चौहान ने कहा है कि #DigitalRupee दूरदर्शी पीएम के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार का एक ऐतिहासिक निर्णय है। इससे अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूती मिलेगी। डिजिटल मुद्रा अधिक मजबूत, कुशल, विश्वसनीय, भुगतान विकल्प की ओर ले जाएगी। यह नकदी पर निर्भरता को कम करेगा, और राष्ट्र के लिए ज़बरदस्ती बढ़ाएगा।

राहुल गांधी ने बजट को बताया निराशाजनक:


कांग्रेस सांद राहुल गांधी ने बजट पेश किए जाने के बाद ट्वीट कर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। राहुल ने बजट को निराशाजनक बताते हुए लिखा- देश की जनता टैक्स वसूली के बोझ से परेशान है जबकि मोदी सरकार के लिए ये टैक्स की कमाई एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है। नजरिए का अंतर है- उन्हें जनता का दर्द नहीं सिर्फ अपना खजाना दिखता है।


