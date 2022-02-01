Budget 2022: बजट दिन पर सोशल मीडिया पर आई Memes की बाढ़, लोगों ने शेयर किया अपना रिएक्शन

Budget 2022: आम बजट को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर भी माहौल गरमा गया है और लोग अपने-अपने अंदाज में अपना हाल बता रहे हैं। इस बजट को लेकर कहीं खुशी है, तो कहीं गम। कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि सरकार ने मिडिल क्साल को लेकर कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। जबकि, कुछ का कहना है कि ये बजट अमीरों के लिए है।
नई दिल्ली
Updated: February 01, 2022 02:59:16 pm
After hearing the #Budget2022— Diaa (@JoshiDiya_) February 1, 2022
middle class people be Like:- pic.twitter.com/2jUtQB65s8
Middle Class to FM:#BudgetSession2022 #BudgetSession #Budget #incometax pic.twitter.com/5GnnyMCIgQ— CA Akhil Pachori (@akhilpachori) February 1, 2022
30% Tax on Crypto Profits....
Cryptocurrency holders right now 😂🤣#crypto #cryptocurrency #BudgetBytes #BudgetSession2022 #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/ZouJceoVAx— 𝐃𝐇𝐑𝐔𝐁𝐀 𝐉𝐘𝐎𝐓𝐈 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐇 (@dhruba__) February 1, 2022
Crypto investors right now
"30% tax"#Budget #BudgetSession2022 pic.twitter.com/7LPsG8CsHX— भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) February 1, 2022
Situation of middle class 👇😀
who eagerly waiting for the good news regarding #incometax in #Budget2022 #BudgetBytes #Budget #BudgetDay pic.twitter.com/sLNXPgqaNh— Chitra_fanclub (@chitra_fanclub) February 1, 2022
