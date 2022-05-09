जम्मू-कश्मीर के बडगाम में बादल फटने से तीन मजदूरों की मौत

असानी तूफान से राहत के आसार, देश के इन हिस्सों में बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज
बादल कैसे फटता है?
Windstorm in Budgam followed by 3 deaths due to cloud burst.— Sheikh Shoaib Mehraj (@Shoaibmehraj) May 9, 2022
Disturbing news from others districts too. pic.twitter.com/hjW7gQjn8p
बता दें कि बादल फटने की घटना तब होती है जब नमी वाले बादल भारी मात्रा में एक जगह इक्कठा होने लगते हैं। इस तरह से बादलों में मौजूद पानी की बूंदे आपस में मिल जाती हैं और बूंदों का भार बढ़ जाता है। इससे बादल की डेन्सिटी बढ़ जाती है और एक साथ पानी की बूंदें जमीन पर आ गिरती हैं और फिर अचानक तेज बारिश शुरू हो जाती है।
At least three non local labourers were killed after a cloud burst hit at brick kiln in central Kashmir's Budgam district.— Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) May 9, 2022
The cloudburst hit brick kiln at Chandapora where three non local labourers were working.