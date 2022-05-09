scriptcloud burst in Budgam, Three non-local labourers killed | जम्मू-कश्मीर के बडगाम में बादल फटने से तीन मजदूरों की मौत | Patrika News

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बडगाम में बादल फटने से तीन मजदूरों की मौत

Cloud burst in Budgam: जम्मू कश्मीर के बडगाम जिले में बादल फटने से 3 मजदूरों की मौत हो गई है। ये सभी मजदूर उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली के निवासी बताए जा रहे हैं। कश्मीर में अचानक हुई इस घटना के कारण सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को भी काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है।

Updated: May 09, 2022 09:08:52 pm

सेंट्रल कश्मीर के बडगाम जिले सोमवार को बादल फटने से तीन मजदूरों की मौत हो गई है। ये तीनों ही मजदूर चंदपोरा में ईंट भट्ठे पर काम कर रहे थे और बाहरी निवासी थे। एक स्थानीय मीडिया की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार तीनों को जिला अस्पताल बडगाम में ले जाया गया था जहां उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। मजदूरों की पहचान 45 वर्षीय सलीम मंसूरी , 20 वर्षीय कैसर मंसूरी और 20 वर्षीय मोहम्मद रईस के रूप में हुई है। ये तीनों ही उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली के रहने वाले हैं। वहीं कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में एक माँ और उसके दो बच्चों की भी मौत की खबर सामने आई है।
cloud burst in Budgam Kashmir, Three non-local labourers killed
cloud burst in Budgam Kashmir, Three non-local labourers killed (File Pic)
बता दें कि कश्मीर के विभिन्न हिस्सों में आज अचानक आई आंधी से 3 दर्जन से अधिक संपत्ति को भी नुकसान पहुंचा है। कई जगहों पर पेड़ गिरे हैं और कुछ गाड़ियों को भी नुकसान पहुंचा है। इस आंधी तूफान के कारण कश्मीर में लोगों में काफी दहशत है। बादल फटने से जुड़े कई वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आए हैं।
यह भी पढ़ें

असानी तूफान से राहत के आसार, देश के इन हिस्सों में बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज

बादल कैसे फटता है?
बता दें कि बादल फटने की घटना तब होती है जब नमी वाले बादल भारी मात्रा में एक जगह इक्कठा होने लगते हैं। इस तरह से बादलों में मौजूद पानी की बूंदे आपस में मिल जाती हैं और बूंदों का भार बढ़ जाता है। इससे बादल की डेन्सिटी बढ़ जाती है और एक साथ पानी की बूंदें जमीन पर आ गिरती हैं और फिर अचानक तेज बारिश शुरू हो जाती है।
