Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: युद्ध के बादल? चीन के 21 लड़ाकू विमान ताइवान के एयरस्पेस में, छह तरफ से घेराबंदी

बार-बार चीन की चेतावानियों की बावजूद अमेरिकी हाउस स्पीकर नैन्सी पेलोसी ने ताइवान की यात्रा पर पहुंच गई हैं। ताइवान की धरती पर अमरीका नेता का विमान लैंड होते ही चीन नाराज हो गया। इसके बाद से अब चीन ने ताइवान के आसपास मिसाइल परीक्षण और सैन्य अभ्यास की घोषणा कर दी है। यही नहीं ताइवान के रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बताया है कि ताइवान के एयरस्पेस में 21 चीनी फाइटर जेट घुसे हैं।

 

 

जयपुर

Updated: August 03, 2022 06:57:44 am

यूएस स्पीकर नैंसी पेलोसी के ताइवान जाने पर भड़के चीन ने क्या 'मिलिट्री एक्शन' शुरू कर दिया? ताइवान की सेना ने कुछ ऐसा ही दावा किया है। उनका कहना है कि चीन के 21 मिलिट्री एयरक्राफ्ट्स ने उनकी घेराबंदी की है। ये मिलिट्री प्लेन्स आइलैंड के एयर डिफेंस आइडेंटिफिकेशन जोन (ADIZ) में पहुंच गए हैं।नैंसी पेलोसी के ताइवान जाने पर आगबबूला हुए चीन ने 50 मिनट के भीतर ही ताइवान के आसपास सैन्य ड्रिल और 'मिलिट्री एक्शन' की धमकी दी थी। चीन ने कहा है कि वो ताइवान के कुछ हिस्सों में टारगेटेड मिलिट्री एक्शन ले सकता है।
nancy_in_taiwan.jpg
ताइवान पर हमले की धमकी
अमरीका में नंबर तीन की ताकत रखने वाली स्पीकर नैंसी पेलोसी रात 8 बजकर 14 मिनट पर ताइवान पहुंची हैं। इसके तुरंत बाद चीन ने ताइवान में targeted military actions यानी चुनकर सैन्य ठिकानों पर हमले की बात कही है। अमरीका से पेलोसी के ताइवान पहुंचने के बाद चीन ने गुरुवार से ताइवान के छह तरफ सैन्य अभ्यास का एलान कर दिया है। गौर करने की बात ये है कि इस ड्रिल में J-20 stealth fighter jets को भी शामिल किया गया है।
ताइवान को चारों तरफ से घेरेगा चीन
ताइवान के आसपास होने वाली चीन की मिलिट्री एक्सरसाइज बेहद अलग और चिंता बढ़ाने वाली है। इसमें चीन ताइवान को चारों तरफ से घेरकर छह इलाकों में मिलिट्री ड्रिल करेगा। चीनी सेना ने कहा है कि वह गुरुवार से रविवार तक ताइवान के आसपास के छह क्षेत्रों में जरूरी मिलिट्री ड्रिल करेगा। इसमें लाइव फायर ड्रिल भी शामिल होंगी।
हर दिशा से ताइवान को घेर रहा चीन

PLA ईस्टर्न थियेटर कमांड ने कहा है कि वह ताइवान के आसपास ज्वाइंट मिलिट्री एक्शन करेगी। इसमें द्वीप (ताइवान) के आसपास नॉर्थ, साउथ वेस्ट और साउथ ईस्ट में लंबी दूरी वाली तोपों से शूटिंग होगी। इसके अलावा आइलैंड के पूर्व में मिसाइल टेस्ट की फायरिंग होगी। चीन की मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ नेशनल डिफेंस ने कहा है कि पेलोसी के ताइवान दौरे के काउंटर में PLA targeted military operations करेगी। कहा गया है कि चीन राष्ट्रीय संप्रभुता और क्षेत्रीय अखंडता की दृढ़ता से रक्षा करेगा।
इस सैन्य अभ्यास की बात पर ताइवान की प्रतिक्रिया भी आई है। उन्होंने इसे 'मनोवैज्ञानिक धमकी' बताया है। ताइवान में भी Level-2 का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। यह अलर्ट युद्ध के लिए तैयार करने को जारी हुआ है। ऐसा अलर्ट ताइवान में 1996 के बाद पहली बार जारी किया गया है।
चीन और ताइवान की जंग किस बात पर है?

ताइवान और चीन के बीच जंग काफी पुरानी है। 1949 में कम्यूनिस्ट पार्टी ने सिविल वार जीती थी। तब से दोनों हिस्से अपने आप को एक देश तो मानते हैं लेकिन इस पर विवाद है कि राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व कौन सी सरकार करेगी। चीन ताइवान को अपना प्रांत मानता है, जबकि ताइवान खुद को आजाद देश मानता है। दोनों के बीच अनबन की शुरुआत दूसरे विश्व युद्ध के बाद से हुई। उस समय चीन के मेनलैंड में चीनी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी और कुओमितांग के बीच जंग चल रही थी।1940 में माओ त्से तुंग के नेतृत्व में कम्युनिस्टों ने कुओमितांग पार्टी को हरा दिया। हार के बाद कुओमितांग के लोग ताइवान आ गए। उसी साल चीन का नाम 'पीपुल्स रिपब्लिक ऑफ चाइना' और ताइवान का 'रिपब्लिक ऑफ चाइना' पड़ा। चीन ताइवान को अपना प्रांत मानता है और उसका मानना है कि एक दिन ताइवान उसका हिस्सा बन जाएगा। वहीं, ताइवान खुद को आजाद देश बताता है। उसका अपना संविधान है और वहां चुनी हुई सरकार है।
Swatantra Jain

