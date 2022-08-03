Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: युद्ध के बादल? चीन के 21 लड़ाकू विमान ताइवान के एयरस्पेस में, छह तरफ से घेराबंदी

PRC announcing air-naval live-fire drills around Taiwan is self-evidently apparent that they seek a cross-strait resolution by force instead of peaceful means. Activities around our territory are closely monitored by #ROCMND and, will meet our appropriate responses when needed.— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 3, 2022
ताइवान पर हमले की धमकी
21 PLA aircraft (J-11*8, J-16*10, KJ-500 AEW&C, Y-9 EW and Y-8 ELINT) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on August 2, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/F5Qf2OVXao pic.twitter.com/1EJEdsDQGM— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 2, 2022
#PLA started to commence joint drills surrounding Taiwan, featuring J-20 stealth fighter jets and test firing of conventional missiles that analysts said would fly over the island, right after #Pelosi's landing on the island late Tuesday. https://t.co/Y9MQoB3B2V— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 2, 2022
ताइवान को चारों तरफ से घेरेगा चीन
PLA will conduct important military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills in six regions surrounding the Taiwan island from Thursday to Sunday pic.twitter.com/k9q1WEDsyF— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 2, 2022
इस सैन्य अभ्यास की बात पर ताइवान की प्रतिक्रिया भी आई है। उन्होंने इसे 'मनोवैज्ञानिक धमकी' बताया है। ताइवान में भी Level-2 का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। यह अलर्ट युद्ध के लिए तैयार करने को जारी हुआ है। ऐसा अलर्ट ताइवान में 1996 के बाद पहली बार जारी किया गया है।