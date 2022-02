Coronavirus Update : 24 घंटे में 15.7% कम हुए नए केस, दोगुने से ज्यादा ठीक हुए

India reports 25,920 fresh COVID cases (4,837 less cases than yesterday), 492 deaths, and 66,254 recoveries in the last 24 hours



Active case: 2,92,092

Daily positivity rate: 2.07%

Total recoveries: 4,19,77,238



Total vaccination: 1,74,64,99,461 pic.twitter.com/5nCtJV1u6m