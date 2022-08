गुजरात में 'तिरंगा रैली' के दौरान गाय ने किया हमला, पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम घायल

He is former Dy. CM @Nitinbhai_Patel today he got injured by a running cow. May Allah grant him speedy recovery.



Questions that come to my mind



1.Who is responsible 4 dis accident?

2.The security personnel r private or still provided by d govt? @SandeepPathak04@SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/Nsx8yYJNjm