scriptDeer entered village to escape flood villagers handed over forest dept | मणिपुर में बाढ़ से बचने के लिए गांव पहुंचा हिरण, ग्रामीणों ने वन विभाग को सौंपा, मंत्री थोंगम बिस्वजीत सिंह ने शेयर किया वीडियो | Patrika News

मणिपुर में बाढ़ से बचने के लिए गांव पहुंचा हिरण, ग्रामीणों ने वन विभाग को सौंपा, मंत्री थोंगम बिस्वजीत सिंह ने शेयर किया वीडियो

Sangai Deer: मणिपुर में बाढ़ से बचने के लिए संगाई हिरण गांव पहुंच गया, जिसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने हिरण को वन विभाग को सौप दिया। इसके बारे में जानकारी देते हुए मंत्री थोंगम बिस्वजीत सिंह ने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया। इसके बाद वन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने उसे जंगल में छोड़ दिया।

 

Updated: May 22, 2022 09:54:09 pm

Sangai Deer: मणिपुर के पड़ौसी राज्य असम बाढ़ से प्रभावित है, जिसके कारण वहां के लोगों का जनजीवन बुरी तरह से प्रभावित है। बाढ़ के कारण लोगों का जीवन तो पूरी तरह से अस्त व्यस्त हुआ ही है इसके साथ-साथ पालतू पशुओं व जंगली पशुओं का भी जीवन बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हुआ है। जिसके कारण जंगली पशु बाढ़ से बचने के लिए गांव की ओर आने लगे हैं। आपको बता दें कि मणिपुर के बिजली मंत्री थोंगम बिस्वजीत सिंह ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए बताया कि मणिपुर की एक लुप्तप्राय प्रजाति संगाई हिरण वन क्षेत्रों में आई अचानक बाढ़ से बचने के लिए एक गांव में आ गया। ग्रामीणों ने समझदारी से निर्णय लेते हुए उसे सुरक्षित पकड़ कर वन विभाग को सूचना दे दी है।
The deer reached the village to escape the floods in Manipur, the villagers handed it over to the forest department, Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh shared the video
The deer reached the village to escape the floods in Manipur, the villagers handed it over to the forest department, Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh shared the video
इसके साथ ही मंत्री ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया, जिसमें एक हिरण लेटा हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। एक आदमी उसे थपथपा रहा है। इसके साथ ही उसका पैर बंधा हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है और ग्रामीण उसके बारे में बात कर रहे हैं।

हिरण को सुरक्षित जंगल में छोड़ा
मंत्री थोंगम बिस्वजीत सिंह ने दूसरा ट्वीट करते हुए बताया कि घटना पर तुरंत प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए मैंने वन अधिकारियों को इस मामले पर संज्ञान लेने का निर्देश दिया है। वन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने हिरण को सुरक्षित वापस जंगल में छोड़ दिया है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने हिरण को जंगल में छोड़ते हुए वीडियो भी शेयर किया है।

गांव का दौरा
मंत्री थोंगम बिस्वजीत सिंह ने अगला ट्वीट करते हुए बताया कि मैने उस गांव का दौरा किया जहां संगाई हिरण मिला था। संबंधित अधिकारियों के साथ आसपास के क्षेत्रों में इन लुप्तप्राय प्रजातियों को संरक्षित करने के तरीकों पर चर्चा की है। इसके साथ ही लोगों से शिकार और अवैध गतिविधियों से दूर रहने की अपील भी की है।
