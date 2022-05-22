मणिपुर में बाढ़ से बचने के लिए गांव पहुंचा हिरण, ग्रामीणों ने वन विभाग को सौंपा, मंत्री थोंगम बिस्वजीत सिंह ने शेयर किया वीडियो

हिरण को सुरक्षित जंगल में छोड़ा
मंत्री थोंगम बिस्वजीत सिंह ने दूसरा ट्वीट करते हुए बताया कि घटना पर तुरंत प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए मैंने वन अधिकारियों को इस मामले पर संज्ञान लेने का निर्देश दिया है। वन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने हिरण को सुरक्षित वापस जंगल में छोड़ दिया है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने हिरण को जंगल में छोड़ते हुए वीडियो भी शेयर किया है।
Immediately responding on the incident, I directed the forest officials to take cognizance on this matter and the deer was safely released back to forest.@moefcc pic.twitter.com/vWFz3QorpZ— Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 22, 2022
गांव का दौरा
मंत्री थोंगम बिस्वजीत सिंह ने अगला ट्वीट करते हुए बताया कि मैने उस गांव का दौरा किया जहां संगाई हिरण मिला था। संबंधित अधिकारियों के साथ आसपास के क्षेत्रों में इन लुप्तप्राय प्रजातियों को संरक्षित करने के तरीकों पर चर्चा की है। इसके साथ ही लोगों से शिकार और अवैध गतिविधियों से दूर रहने की अपील भी की है।
Visited site where #Sangai deer, which was recently found by the villagers got released & took stock of area.— Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 22, 2022
Discussed ways to preserve these endangered species in surrounding areas with concerned officials. Also, appealed people to refrain from hunting & illegal activities. pic.twitter.com/cjlRSUfrYk