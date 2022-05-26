scriptDr Harsh Vardhan angry over not getting seat in LG swearing ceremony | उपराज्यपाल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में सीट नहीं मिलने पर नाराज हुए डॉ हर्षवर्धन, कार्यक्रम छोड़ निकले बाहर | Patrika News

Dr Harsh Vardhan: दिल्ली में उपराज्यपाल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में सीट नहीं मिलने डॉ हर्षवर्धन नाराज हो गए। इसके बाद नाराज डॉ हर्षवर्धन कार्यक्रम छोड़ बाहर निकल गए। वहीं जब इस बारे में मीडियाकर्मियों से पूर्व केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि सांसदों के लिए भी इन्होंने सीट नहीं रखी है।

Published: May 26, 2022 06:16:14 pm

Dr Harsh Vardhan: भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व चांदनी चौक लोकसभा क्षेत्र से सांसद डॉ हर्षवर्धन सिंह आज दिल्ली के नवनियुक्त उपराज्यपाल विनय कुमार सक्सेना के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में सीट नहीं मिलने पर नाराज हो गए। उन्होंने मीडिया कर्मियों से कहा कि सांसदों के लिए भी इन्होंने सीट नहीं रखी है। आपको बता दें कि दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय के कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश विपिन सांघी ने आज उपराज्यपाल विनय कुमार सक्सेना को पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई। इससे पहले पूर्व उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने व्यक्तिगत कारणों का हवाला देते हुए इस्तीफा दे दिया था, जिसके बाद विनय कुमार सक्सेना को उपराज्यपाल के लिए चुना गया।
इसके बाद कांग्रेस भी हाथ में आए इस मौके को भुनाने में लग गई है। कांग्रेस के सोशल मीडिया प्रभारी ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए मीडिया को आड़े हाथों लिया। सोशल मीडिया प्रभारी रोहन गुप्ता ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा क्या भारतीय गोदी मीडिया में इस वीडियो को अपलोड करने की हिम्मत है? इसके साथ ही आगे लिखा उपराज्यपाल विनय कुमार सक्सेना के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में सीट नहीं मिलने से भाजपा सांसद डॉ. हर्षवर्धन काफी नाराज नजर आ रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही भाजपा पर भी निशाना साधा।

कोविड महामारी में हुई आलोचना के बाद दे दिया इस्तीफा
आपको बता दें कि डॉ हर्षवर्धन ने पिछले साल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के मंत्रिमंडल में फेरबदल से पहले ही केंद्रीय मंत्रिपरिषद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। उन्होंने यह इस्तीफा कोविड महामारी को लेकर हुई आलोचना के बाद दिया था।
Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

National News

