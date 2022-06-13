scriptED notice to Rahul Gandhi: CM Ashok Gehlot took on street | ED ऑफिस पहुंचे Rahul Gandhi : सीएम अशोक गहलोत, अधीर रंजन चौधरी, सुरजेवाला समेत कई कांग्रेसी नेता हिरासत में | Patrika News

आज कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को नेशनल हेराल्ड केस में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के दिल्ली कार्यालय पहुंच चुके हैं। उनके साथ बहन प्रियंका गांधी भी हैं। इससे पहले कांग्रेस ने देशभर में सत्याग्रह की तैयारी कर ली है। कांग्रेस ने इसे 'सत्य का संग्राम' नाम दिया है। वहीं राहुल गांधी के घर के बाहर - राहुल गांधी झुकेगा नहीं, सत्य झुकेहा...जैसे नारों के साथ पोस्टर वार भी शुरू हो गया है। कांग्रेस मुख्यालय और आसपास ईडी को जाने वाली सड़क पर हर तरफ कार्यकर्ता नजर आ रहे हैं।

नेशनल हेराल्ड मामले में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी आज ईडी के सामने पेश होने के लिए ईडी कार्यालय पहुंच चुके हैं। वहां, उनसे पूछताछ चल रही है। उनके साथ उनकी बहन और पार्टी नेता प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा भी हैं। इससे पहले, नेशनल हेराल्ड अखबार से जुड़े मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय द्वारा तलब किए गए राहुल गांधी के समर्थन में एआईसीसी मुख्यालय के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच दिल्ली पुलिस ने कांग्रेस नेताओं को हिरासत में लिया। हिरासत में लिए गए नेताओं में राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत और हाल में राज्यसभा सांसद चुने गए रणदीप सुरजेवाला भी हैं। बता दें , आज कांग्रेस के लगभग पूरे शीर्ष नेतृत्व, पार्टी के दो मुख्यमंत्रियों अशोक गहलोत और भूपेश बघेल और उसके लोकसभा और राज्यसभा सांसदों ने सोमवार को दिल्ली में AICC मुख्यालय में तख्तियां लेकर और नारेबाजी करते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन किया है। कांग्रेस ने आज ईडी मुख्यालय तक एकजुटता मार्च निकाला है। जबकि ईडी कार्यालयों के बाहर धरना दिया जा रहा है। पूरे देश में ये धरने दिए जा रहे हैं। वहीं, ईडी अधिकारियों के सामने पेश होने से पहले सोमवार सुबह राहुल गांधी के घर के सामने पुलिस अधिकारियों को तैनात किया गया था।
सीएम गहलोत ने दी गिरफ्तार होने की जानकारी
सीएम गहलोत ने ट्वीट किया है कि - आज जिस तरह कांग्रेस पार्टी के शांतिपूर्ण मार्च को रोका जा रहा है, यह तानाशाही पूरा देश देख रहा है।कांग्रेस मुख्यालय की घेराबंदी कर दी गयी है, चारों तरफ पुलिस लगा दी गयी है,नेता-कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में लिया जा रहा है, मुझे भी ईडी ऑफिस जाते समय साथियों के साथ हिरासत में लिया है।
आज देश में जो हो रहा है हम उसका विरोध कर रहे: अशोक गहलोत
कांग्रेस नेता और राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत भी इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में सड़क पर उतर आए हैं। कांग्रेस नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी का गहलोत ने विरोध करते हुए कहा है कि सत्तारूढ़ सरकार द्वारा केंद्रीय एजेंसियों के दुरुपयोग के खिलाफ शांतिपूर्ण विरोध मार्च निकालने में क्या गलत है? सीएम गहलोत ने एएनआई से कहा है कि - आज देश में जो हो रहा है उसका हम विरोध कर रहे हैं। पीएम देश को संदेश दें कि हिंसा बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।
गोंडसे के वंशजों के आगे नहीं झुकेंगे, सत्य का संग्राम जारी रहेगा: सुरजेवाला

एएनआई ने कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने ट्वीट भी किया है कि, कायर मोदी सरकार ने केन्द्रीय दिल्ली को छावनी में तबदील कर दिया है। सैंकड़ों पुलिस बैरीयर और हज़ारों पुलिस के सिपाहियों को लगा क्या साबित कर रहे हैं? हज़ारों कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ़्तारी क्यों? क्या पैदल चलना भी अपराध है? सत्य का आंदोलन चलता रहेगा...सुरजेवाला ने एक प्रेस वार्ता में कहा है कि - 'राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में 'सत्य का संग्राम' जारी रहेगा। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के दौरान अंग्रेज भी कांग्रेस की आवाज को दबा नहीं पाए, फिर यह सत्ताधारी सरकार कैसे कर सकती है? सुरजेवाला ने आगे कहा, “हम राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में ईडी कार्यालय तक शांतिपूर्ण विरोध मार्च निकालेंगे। हम संविधान के रक्षक हैं, हम झुकेंगे या डरेंगे नहीं। बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात करके यह साबित हो गया है कि मोदी सरकार कांग्रेस से हिल गई है।
एक और ट्वीट में सुरजेवाला ने लिखा है कि - गोडसे के वंशज गाँधी को न तब झुका पाए थे, न अब झुका पाएँगे।

एएनआई ने कांग्रेस नेता टीएस सिंह देव के हवाले से कहा, 'कांग्रेस नेता एकजुट रहेंगे। पुलिस का इस्तेमाल एक अलग उद्देश्य के लिए किया जा रहा है, लेकिन हम अपना काम आगे भी जारी रखेंगे।”
भाजपा का पलटवार
वहीं नेशनल हेराल्ड मामले पर कांग्रेस के विरोध प्रदर्शन पर भाजपा के नेता संबित पात्रा ने पलटवार किया है। पात्रा ने कहा है कि - दुनिया देख रही है कि कैसे भ्रष्टाचार भी 'सत्याग्रह' कर सकता है। महात्मा गांधी ने दुनिया को सच्चाई के लिए लड़ना सिखाया जबकि कांग्रेस ने दुनिया को भ्रष्टाचार का जश्न मनाने और उसके लिए लड़ने की शिक्षा दी। गांधी परिवार जमानत पर बाहर है, यह कोई राजनीतिक मामला नहीं है।
ED ऑफिस पहुंचे Rahul Gandhi : सीएम अशोक गहलोत, अधीर रंजन चौधरी, सुरजेवाला समेत कई कांग्रेसी नेता हिरासत में
