ED ऑफिस पहुंचे Rahul Gandhi : सीएम अशोक गहलोत, अधीर रंजन चौधरी, सुरजेवाला समेत कई कांग्रेसी नेता हिरासत में

Delhi | Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal detained by police, taken to Tughlaq Road PS. Party's Deepender S Hooda, Ashok Gehlot also detained & taken to Fatehpur PS pic.twitter.com/Cs8agqsvXd— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
सीएम गहलोत ने दी गिरफ्तार होने की जानकारी
आज जिस तरह कांग्रेस पार्टी के शांतिपूर्ण मार्च को रोका जा रहा है, यह तानाशाही पूरा देश देख रहा है।कांग्रेस मुख्यालय की घेराबंदी कर दी गयी है, चारों तरफ पुलिस लगा दी गयी है,नेता-कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में लिया जा रहा है, मुझे भी ईडी ऑफिस जाते समय साथियों के साथ हिरासत में लिया है। pic.twitter.com/dHKVNR97eh— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 13, 2022
गांधी नाम की आंधी से तानाशाह अब खौफ खा रहे हैं।— Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2022
सच हमारे साथ है,
हम सीना ठोककर तुम्हारे सवालों के जवाब देने आ रहे हैं।#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/REWMOPaCXi
सोनिया जी, राहुल जी ने जिस प्रकार मैसेज दे रखा है देश के अंदर कि हम कॉम्प्रोमाइज नहीं करेंगे विचारधारा के आधार पर लड़ाई लड़ेंगे विपक्ष में रहकर, इसका स्वागत करना चाहिए सबको कि डेमोक्रेसी में और क्या होता है,पक्ष व विपक्ष,विपक्ष को वो खत्म करना चाहते हैं फिर डेमोक्रेसी कहां रहेगी? pic.twitter.com/TRWagjJBkK— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 13, 2022
सुनो तानाशाह अपनी गद्दी सम्भालो।
जनता की ताकत लिए सच आ रहा है।।#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/PBR17M82vU— Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2022
#WATCH 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonates at Congress party headquarters in Delhi as RG is set to march to Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in National Herald case
Top Congress leaders are present at the party HQ to show solidarity with party leadership pic.twitter.com/6NaCL6QuiK— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
आज देश में जो हो रहा है हम उसका विरोध कर रहे: अशोक गहलोत
Delhi | Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/zgL68jSupY— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leaders and workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to appear before it in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/8sd7VctfEG— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded by hundreds of party workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/EN1sjuOqfx— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
गोडसे के वंशज गाँधी को न तब झुका पाए थे,
न अब झुका पाएँगे।#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/p0NAq2BBOK— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 13, 2022
कायर मोदी सरकार ने केन्द्रीय दिल्ली को छावनी में तबदील कर दिया है।
सैंकड़ों पुलिस बैरीयर और हज़ारों पुलिस के सिपाहियों को लगा क्या साबित कर रहे हैं?
हज़ारों कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ़्तारी क्यों?
क्या पैदल चलना भी अपराध है?
सत्य का आंदोलन चलता रहेगा#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/n7YawhIBuq— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 13, 2022
भाजपा का पलटवार
Delhi | We're protesting against what's happening in the country today. PM should give a message to the nation that violence won't be tolerated: Ashok Gehlot, Cong
Congress leaders gather at party HQ to express solidarity with top leadership as Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED pic.twitter.com/DpAWzv4M9S— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022