ED ऑफिस पहुंचे Rahul Gandhi : सीएम अशोक गहलोत, अधीर रंजन चौधरी, सुरजेवाला समेत कई कांग्रेसी नेता हिरासत में

Delhi | Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal detained by police, taken to Tughlaq Road PS. Party's Deepender S Hooda, Ashok Gehlot also detained & taken to Fatehpur PS pic.twitter.com/Cs8agqsvXd

सीएम गहलोत ने ट्वीट किया है कि - आज जिस तरह कांग्रेस पार्टी के शांतिपूर्ण मार्च को रोका जा रहा है, यह तानाशाही पूरा देश देख रहा है।कांग्रेस मुख्यालय की घेराबंदी कर दी गयी है, चारों तरफ पुलिस लगा दी गयी है,नेता-कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में लिया जा रहा है, मुझे भी ईडी ऑफिस जाते समय साथियों के साथ हिरासत में लिया है।

Delhi | Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/zgL68jSupY — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

#WATCH 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonates at Congress party headquarters in Delhi as RG is set to march to Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in National Herald case Top Congress leaders are present at the party HQ to show solidarity with party leadership pic.twitter.com/6NaCL6QuiK — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

कांग्रेस नेता और राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत भी इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में सड़क पर उतर आए हैं। कांग्रेस नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी का गहलोत ने विरोध करते हुए कहा है कि सत्तारूढ़ सरकार द्वारा केंद्रीय एजेंसियों के दुरुपयोग के खिलाफ शांतिपूर्ण विरोध मार्च निकालने में क्या गलत है? सीएम गहलोत ने एएनआई से कहा है कि - आज देश में जो हो रहा है उसका हम विरोध कर रहे हैं। पीएम देश को संदेश दें कि हिंसा बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

गोंडसे के वंशजों के आगे नहीं झुकेंगे, सत्य का संग्राम जारी रहेगा: सुरजेवाला एएनआई ने कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने ट्वीट भी किया है कि, कायर मोदी सरकार ने केन्द्रीय दिल्ली को छावनी में तबदील कर दिया है। सैंकड़ों पुलिस बैरीयर और हज़ारों पुलिस के सिपाहियों को लगा क्या साबित कर रहे हैं? हज़ारों कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ़्तारी क्यों? क्या पैदल चलना भी अपराध है? सत्य का आंदोलन चलता रहेगा...सुरजेवाला ने एक प्रेस वार्ता में कहा है कि - 'राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में 'सत्य का संग्राम' जारी रहेगा। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के दौरान अंग्रेज भी कांग्रेस की आवाज को दबा नहीं पाए, फिर यह सत्ताधारी सरकार कैसे कर सकती है? सुरजेवाला ने आगे कहा, “हम राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में ईडी कार्यालय तक शांतिपूर्ण विरोध मार्च निकालेंगे। हम संविधान के रक्षक हैं, हम झुकेंगे या डरेंगे नहीं। बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात करके यह साबित हो गया है कि मोदी सरकार कांग्रेस से हिल गई है।

एक और ट्वीट में सुरजेवाला ने लिखा है कि - गोडसे के वंशज गाँधी को न तब झुका पाए थे, न अब झुका पाएँगे। एएनआई ने कांग्रेस नेता टीएस सिंह देव के हवाले से कहा, 'कांग्रेस नेता एकजुट रहेंगे। पुलिस का इस्तेमाल एक अलग उद्देश्य के लिए किया जा रहा है, लेकिन हम अपना काम आगे भी जारी रखेंगे।”

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leaders and workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to appear before it in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/8sd7VctfEG — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

