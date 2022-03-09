महिला दिवस पर Flipkart को किचन का ऑफर देना पड़ा महंगा, आलोचना के बाद मांगी माफी

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर अपने ग्राहकों को किचन अप्लायंस से जुड़े मैसेज के लिए Flipkart को माँगनी पड़ी माफी।
नई दिल्ली
Updated: March 09, 2022 07:32:26 am
सोशल मीडिया पर अक्षता नाम की एक यूजर ने लिखा , "सच में ?? आप अपनी ईकामर्स वेबसाइट से किसी अन्य वस्तु की बिक्री के लिए प्रचार कर सकते थे लेकिन आपने महिला दिवस को किचन अप्लायंस से लिंक करना उचित समझ?ऐसे उच्च विचार के लिए क्लैप तो बनती है।"
@Flipkart @flipkartsupport Really ?? You could have used any other item from your eCommerce website but you chose to link Kitchen Appliances with Women's Day?— Akshata Nadkarni (@akshatanadkarni) March 7, 2022
Slow Claps for that wonderfully "Shallow" thought 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/smA8bWBY7t
Epic Failure on Women's Day by @Flipkart - reducing women to the kitchen and making it sound like a favor! https://t.co/dU99DtdXF0— AkankshaDureja (@AkankshaDureja) March 8, 2022
@Flipkart gives women what they want this Woman's Day!
Seriously though, who approved this?#InternationalWomensDay #8thMarch pic.twitter.com/H5ymkVwDn4— Paramveer (@notbodynormind) March 8, 2022
We messed up and we are sorry.— Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022
We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG
