scriptFlipkart apologies for Get Kitchen Appliances offer on Women's Day | महिला दिवस पर Flipkart को किचन का ऑफर देना पड़ा महंगा, आलोचना के बाद मांगी माफी | Patrika News

महिला दिवस पर Flipkart को किचन का ऑफर देना पड़ा महंगा, आलोचना के बाद मांगी माफी

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर अपने ग्राहकों को किचन अप्लायंस से जुड़े मैसेज के लिए Flipkart को माँगनी पड़ी माफी।

नई दिल्ली

Updated: March 09, 2022 07:32:26 am

मार्केटिंग हमेश सफल ही हो ये आवश्यक नहीं। कभी आम जनता को जागरूक करने के लिए तो कभी एक बेहतरीन थीम के साथ कई बड़ी कंपनियां अपने प्रोडक्टस को प्रमोट करती हैं। कभी कभी जो आइडिया आप अपने प्रोडक्टस को बेचने के लिए लगाते हैं वो बैकफायर भी कर सकता है। Flipkart के साथ भी महिला दिवस पर कुछ ऐसा ही सामना करना पड़ा जिसके लिए उसे जनता से माफी मांगी और अपनी गलती स्वीकार की। महिला दिवस के अवसर पर फ्लिपकार्ट ने एक मैसेज को शेयर करने का फैसला लिया जो उसी पर भारी पड़ गया।
Flipkart apologies for Get Kitchen Appliances offer on Women's Day
Flipkart apologies for Get Kitchen Appliances offer on Women's Day
Flipkart ने क्या मैसेज शेयर किया था ?
दरअसल, महिला दिवस के अवसर पर फ्लिपकार्ट ने किचन अप्लायंसेज को बढ़ावा देने के लिए एक ऑफर निकाला। इसके लिए फ्लिपकार्ट ने कई ग्राहकों को मैसेज भेजा था। इस मैसेज में लिखा था, "प्रिय ग्राहक, इस महिला दिवस, आइए आपको मनाते हैं। / किचन अप्लायंस पायें केवल 299 रुपये में।"

महिला दिवस पर किचन अप्लायंस जैसे लिंगभेदी प्रचार के लिए जनता ने फ्लिपकार्ट को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए लताड़ना शुरू कर दिया।
सोशल मीडिया पर अक्षता नाम की एक यूजर ने लिखा , "सच में ?? आप अपनी ईकामर्स वेबसाइट से किसी अन्य वस्तु की बिक्री के लिए प्रचार कर सकते थे लेकिन आपने महिला दिवस को किचन अप्लायंस से लिंक करना उचित समझ?ऐसे उच्च विचार के लिए क्लैप तो बनती है।"

एक आकांक्षा नाम की यूजर ने लिखा, "महिला दिवस @Flipkart का ये एड उसके फेलियर को दिखाता है जो महिला दिवस पर महिलाओं को किचन तक सीमित करता है और ऐसे पेश करना है जैसे एहसान किया।"

परमवीर नाम के रक यूजर ने लिखा, "Flipkart ने महिलाओं को वो दिया जो वे इस महिला दिवस पर चाहती हैं! इसे मंजूरी किसने दी

आलोचना बढ़ते देख ईकामर्स ब्रांड Flipkart ने ट्वीट किया और माफी मांगी।फ्लिपकार्ट ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "हमने गलती की और हमें खेद है। हमारा इरादा किसी की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने का नहीं था और शेयर किए गए मैसेज को महिला पर शेयर करने के लिए माफी चाहते हैं।"

Flipkart ने माफी तो मांग ली परंतु जनता का गुस्सा शांत नहीं हुआ और कमेन्ट बॉक्स में फिर से सुनाना शुरू कर दिया। अब फ्लिपकार्ट इससे कैसे हैन्डल करता है वो आने वाले समय में पता चलेगा।

यह भी पढ़ें

Hyundai, KFC, Pizza के बाद Dominos को भारी पड़ रहा कश्मीर राग, विरोध के बाद पोस्ट डिलीट कर मांगी माफी

newsletter

Mahima Pandey

Home / National News

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Russia Ukraine War: बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान, नेपाल से लेकर ट्यूनिशिया तक पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, अब तक इतने लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला

Russia Ukraine War: बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान, नेपाल से लेकर ट्यूनिशिया तक पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, अब तक इतने लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
53 की उम्र में भी नहीं आया प्रभास की मां का बुढ़ापा, बिकिनी पहनकर नहाती है पूल में, देखें तस्वीरें
2
रियल लाइफ में Alia Bhatt से भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत थीं गंगूबाई, मुंबई के डॉन की अनदेखी फोटो आई सामने
3
53 की उम्र में भी प्रभास की रील लाइफ मां हैं बेहद खूबसूरत, बिकिनी पहनकर नहाती है पूल में, देखें तस्वीरें
4
UP बोर्ड परीक्षा 24 मार्च से, हाई स्कूल, इंटर का टाइम टेबल जारी
5
पति का भाग्य चमकाने वाली मानी जाती हैं इन नाम की लड़कियां, ये होते हैं गुण
6
ऊंचे भाग्य वाली होती हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां, पति की किस्मत में लगा देती हैं चार चांद

शानदार खबरें

53 की उम्र में भी प्रभास की रील लाइफ मां हैं बेहद खूबसूरत, बिकिनी पहनकर नहाती है पूल में, देखें तस्वीरें
53 की उम्र में भी प्रभास की रील लाइफ मां हैं बेहद खूबसूरत, बिकिनी पहनकर नहाती है पूल में, देखें तस्वीरें
होली से पहले सूर्य देव मीन राशि में कर जाएंगे प्रवेश, 5 राशि वालों को करियर में मिलेगी सुनहरी सफलता
होली से पहले सूर्य देव मीन राशि में कर जाएंगे प्रवेश, 5 राशि वालों को करियर में मिलेगी सुनहरी सफलता
करोड़ों में से कुछ ही लोगों के पास होता है ऐसा तिल, माने जाते हैं किस्मत के धनी
करोड़ों में से कुछ ही लोगों के पास होता है ऐसा तिल, माने जाते हैं किस्मत के धनी
इन 3 नाम की लड़कियों के जहां भी पड़ते हैं शुभ कदम, वहां बरसने लगती है मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा
इन 3 नाम की लड़कियों के जहां भी पड़ते हैं शुभ कदम, वहां बरसने लगती है मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा
स्वप्न शास्त्र: ऐसे बुरे सपने आने पर घबराए नहीं, ये देते हैं शुभ संकेत
स्वप्न शास्त्र: ऐसे बुरे सपने आने पर घबराए नहीं, ये देते हैं शुभ संकेत
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Todays Horoscope- 09 March 2022: कुंभ विवाहितों के लिए श्रेष्ठ समयऊंचे भाग्य वाली होती हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां, पति की किस्मत में लगा देती हैं चार चांदसूर्य के मीन राशि में प्रवेश करते ही चमक जाएगी 3 राशियों की किस्मत, चेक करें अपनी राशिसाउथ की वो 5 थ्रिलर फ़िल्में जो स्क्रिप्ट और एक्टिंग के मामले में बॉलीवुड फ़िल्मों को देती हैं टक्करअगले महीने लगने वाला है सूर्य ग्रहण, वृश्चिक समेत इन राशियों के लोग हो जाएं सावधान !सूर्य के मीन राशि में प्रवेश करते ही चमक जाएगी 3 राशियों की किस्मत, चेक करें अपनी राशिपति का भाग्य चमकाने वाली मानी जाती हैं इन नाम की लड़कियां, ये होते हैं गुण557 दिन बाद यात्रियों के लिए बड़ी राहत,शुरू हुई जनरल टिकट पर रेल यात्रा

बड़ी खबरें

MP Budget 2022 Live: विधानसभा में हंगामे के बीच बजट भाषण पढ़ रहे हैं वित्त मंत्रीBreaking News: छत्तीसगढ़ में भी लागू होगी पुरानी पेंशन योजना, सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने की घोषणाबिहार में शराब पीकर पकड़े गए तो नहीं जाना होगा कोर्ट, नीतीश कैबिनेट ने शराबंदी कानून में संशोधन को दी मंजूरीEVM से लदी ट्रक पकड़ी गई तो अखिलेश का फूटा गुस्सा, DM पर लगाए आरोप, जानें कहां जा रही थीं EVMExit Poll: दो राज्यों में करीबी मुकाबले से कांग्रेस उत्साहित, संकटमोचक डीके शिवकुमार को गोवा भेजा, उत्तराखंड के मोर्चे पर छत्तीसगढ़ के CM भूपेश बघेलUP Assembly Elections 2022: जानें वाराणसी में कैसे होगी मतगणना, सबसे पहले किस विधानसभा का आएगा परिणामRussia Ukraine War: बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान, नेपाल से लेकर ट्यूनिशिया तक पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, अब तक इतने लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालायूक्रेनी राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की ने कहा नहीं चाहिए NATO की सदस्यता, रूस से बातचीत को राजी
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.