वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण आज से अमरीका दौरे पर, अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष व विश्व बैंक के साथ होगी बैठक

Union FM Smt. @nsitharaman will be attending the Spring Meetings of @IMFNews and @WorldBank, #G20 FMCBG meetings besides other associated #investment meetings as part of her official visit to the USA beginning April 18, 2022. (1/5)



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/RWsFRgRzR2 pic.twitter.com/7ShnJvsfxe