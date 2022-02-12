scriptFormer Chairman of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj Dies at 83 | बजाज ग्रुप के पूर्व चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज का निधन,2001 में हुए थे पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित | Patrika News

बजाज ग्रुप के पूर्व चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज का निधन,2001 में हुए थे पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित

दिग्गज उद्योगपति राहुल बजाज का शनिवार को पुणे में निधन हो गया है। राहुल बजाज 83 वर्ष के थे और बजाज ग्रुप के पूर्व चेयरमैन थे। राहुल बजाज को 2001 में पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित किया गया था।

February 12, 2022

दिग्गज उद्योगपति राहुल बजाज का शनिवार को पुणे में निधन हो गया है। राहुल बजाज 83 वर्ष के थे और बजाज ग्रुप के पूर्व चेयरमैन थे। राहुल बजाज को 2001 में पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित किया गया था। उनका नाम राजनीति में भी रह चुका है आपको बता दें कि राहुल बजाज राज्यसभा के सदस्य भी रह चुके हैं। उन्होंने बजाज ग्रुप की कमान करीब पांच दशक तक संभाली थी और बजाज ग्रुप को बुलंदियों तक पहुंचाने में खास भूमिका निभाई थी। वह स्वंत्रता सेनानी और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता जमनालाल बजाज के पोते थे।
Former Chairman of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj Dies at 83
बजाज ग्रुप के पूर्व चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज का निधन,2001 में हुए थे पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित
 

पिछले साल छोड़ा था पद:


राहुल बजाज ने उम्र का हवाला देते हुए पिछले साल पद छोड़ने का फैसला किया था। कंपनी के गैर-कार्यकारी निदेशक राहुल बजाज 1972 से बजाज ऑटो और पिछले पांच दशकों से बजाज ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज से जुड़े हुए हैं।
 

अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान किया बहुत कुछ:


राहुल बजाज के बजाज ऑटो की कमान संभालने के बाद कंपनी ने तेजी से अपने वाहनों के प्रोडक्शन में रफ्तार बढ़ाई।इस तरह ये कंपनी खुद को देश की सबसे बड़ी कंपनियों में से एक बनाने में सफल रही। 1965 में जहां कंपनी का टर्नओवर तीन करोड़ हुआ करता था। वहीं ये 2008 में बढ़कर 10 हजार करोड़ रुपये हो गया।

2005 में राहुल ने बेटे राजीव को कंपनी की कमान सौंपनी शुरू की थी। तब उन्होंने राजीव को बजाज ऑटो का मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर बनाया था, जिसके बाद ऑटोमोबाइल इंडस्ट्री में कंपनी के प्रोडक्ट की मांग न सिर्फ घरेलू बाजार में, बल्कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में भी बढ़ गई।

कौन है एन चंद्रशेखरन जिन्हे फिर बनाया गया टाटा सांस का चेयरमैन



 

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने किया ट्वीट:


मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि बजाज समूह के चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज का निधन भारत के व्यापारिक समुदाय के लिए बड़ी क्षति है।



केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने भी किया ट्वीट:



उमर अब्दुल्ला ने भी किया ट्वीट:

