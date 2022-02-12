बजाज ग्रुप के पूर्व चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज का निधन,2001 में हुए थे पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित

दिग्गज उद्योगपति राहुल बजाज का शनिवार को पुणे में निधन हो गया है। राहुल बजाज 83 वर्ष के थे और बजाज ग्रुप के पूर्व चेयरमैन थे। राहुल बजाज को 2001 में पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित किया गया था।
नई दिल्ली
Updated: February 12, 2022 05:48:35 pm
Demise of Mr. Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India's business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group.— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 12, 2022
।। ॐ शांति ।।
विगत पॉंच दशकों से बजाज ग्रुप का नेतृत्व करने वाले राहुल जी का उद्योग जगत में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और परिजनों को संबल दे। ॐ शांति— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 12, 2022
I join my father in condoling the death of #RahulBajaj ji. He will be remembered as one of India’s great industrialists who successfully navigated the reforms in the Indian economy while never afraid to speak truth to power. God speed sir. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bxrvpbhGgt — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 12, 2022
