गुरुग्राम में बड़ा हादसाः निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग की 17वीं मंजिल से गिरे मजदूर, चार की मौत, एक गंभीर रूप से घायल

Haryana | In Sec 77 Gurugram Emaar Palm Hills is being built by JJRS Contractor. Some labourers had climbed to the top to fix tower crane. They fell off the 17th floor - 4 died, one got stuck on 12th floor & hospitalised. We'll register FIR & take action: Suresh Kr, ACP, Gurugram pic.twitter.com/Forvpm4kWt