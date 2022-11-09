scriptGujarat Assembly Elections 2022 former Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Gandhinagar MLA Bhupendra Singh and Many leaders will not contest elections | गुजरात के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम नितिन पटेल और गांधीनगर विधायक भूपेंद्र सिंह सहित कई नेता नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव, बताई ये वजहें | Patrika News
गुजरात के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम नितिन पटेल और गांधीनगर विधायक भूपेंद्र सिंह सहित कई नेता नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव, बताई ये वजहें

Published: Nov 09, 2022 08:54:04 pm

गुजरात के पूर्व सीएम विजय रूपाणी, पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम नितिन पटेल, गांधीनगर विधायक भूपेंद्र सिंह सहित कई नेताओं ने गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ने की घोषणा कर दी है। पूर्व सीएम विजय रूपाणी ने कहा कि "हम चुने हुए उम्मीदवारों को जिताने के लिए काम करेंगे।"

gujarat-assembly-elections-2022-former-deputy-cm-nitin-patel-and-gandhinagar-mla-bhupendra-singh-and-many-leaders-will-not-contest-elections.jpg
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 former Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Gandhinagar MLA Bhupendra Singh and Many leaders will not contest elections
गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव के उम्मीदवारों के चयन के लिए दिल्ली में BJP के केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति में बैठक चल रही है, जिसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, बीजेपी राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जे.पी.नड्डा, महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस, केंद्रीय मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव, कर्नाटक के पूर्व सीएम बीएस येदियुरप्पा सहित कई बड़े नेता हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। इसी बीच गुजरात के कई बड़े नेताओं ने विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ने की घोषणा की है, जिसमें पूर्व सीएम विजय रूपाणी, पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम नितिन पटेल, गांधीनगर विधायक भूपेंद्र सिंह, भूपेंद्र सिंह चुडासमा सहित कई नेता शामिल हैं।
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने न्यूज एजेंसी ANI से बात करते हुए कहा कि "मैंने सभी के सहयोग से 5 साल मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में काम किया। इन चुनावों में नए कार्यकर्ताओं को जिम्मेदारी दी जाए। मैं चुनाव नहीं लड़ूंगा, मैंने वरिष्ठों को पत्र भेजकर दिल्ली को इसके बारे में अवगत करा दिया है। हम चुने हुए उम्मीदवार को जिताने के लिए काम करेंगे।"
भाजपा विधायक भूपेंद्र सिंह चुडासमा ने चुनाव लड़ने से किया इंकार
वरिष्ठ भाजपा विधायक भूपेंद्र सिंह चुडासमा ने कहा कि "मैं विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ूंगा और पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता को बता दिया है। मैंने तय किया है कि अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं को मौका मिलना चाहिए। मैं अब तक 9 बार चुनाव लड़ चुका हूं, जिसके लिए मैं पार्टी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं।"
 
वटवा विधानसभा सीट के विधायक ने भी चुनाव लड़ने से किया इंकार
वटवा विधानसभा सीट से विधायक प्रदीप सिंह जडेजा ने कहा कि "मैं वटवा विधानसभा सीट का विधायक हूं। मुझे पार्टी ने चार बार विधायक और राज्य मंत्रिमंडल में मंत्री के रूप में काम करने का एक बड़ा अवसर दिया गया है। मैं स्वेच्छा से विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ना चाहता हूं।"
 

