गुजरात के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम नितिन पटेल और गांधीनगर विधायक भूपेंद्र सिंह सहित कई नेता नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव, बताई ये वजहें

भाजपा विधायक भूपेंद्र सिंह चुडासमा ने चुनाव लड़ने से किया इंकार
I worked as CM for 5 yrs with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent letter to seniors & conveyed it to Delhi. We'll work to make chosen candidate win: Ex-Guj CM Vijay Rupani #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/buH88hZje8— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022
वरिष्ठ भाजपा विधायक भूपेंद्र सिंह चुडासमा ने कहा कि "मैं विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ूंगा और पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता को बता दिया है। मैंने तय किया है कि अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं को मौका मिलना चाहिए। मैं अब तक 9 बार चुनाव लड़ चुका हूं, जिसके लिए मैं पार्टी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं।"
वटवा विधानसभा सीट के विधायक ने भी चुनाव लड़ने से किया इंकार
#GujaratElections2022 | I will not fight Assembly elections & have expressed it to senior leader of party. I've decided other workers should get opportunity. I've fought the elections 9 times till now. I express my gratitude to the party: Senior BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama pic.twitter.com/FlUAUdmy3A— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022
वटवा विधानसभा सीट से विधायक प्रदीप सिंह जडेजा ने कहा कि "मैं वटवा विधानसभा सीट का विधायक हूं। मुझे पार्टी ने चार बार विधायक और राज्य मंत्रिमंडल में मंत्री के रूप में काम करने का एक बड़ा अवसर दिया गया है। मैं स्वेच्छा से विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ना चाहता हूं।"
I'm MLA of Vatva Assembly seat. I've been given a great opportunity by party to work as an MLA four times and also as a minister in the state cabinet. I do not voluntarily wish to contest in the next assembly elections 2022: Pradipsinh Jadeja, BJP#GujaratElections— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022
