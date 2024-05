𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆:4 May

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩

●4 May: Generally cloudy with Light Rain/thunder at few places.

●5-10 May:Generally dry weather.

●11-13 May:Generally cloudy with Light Rain/Snow at many places.

●Farmers are advised to resume farm operations from 5 May pic.twitter.com/r0OqWD24YE