INDIA Bloc Mega Rally: अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दी 6 गारंटी, सुनीता केजरीवाल ने रैली में पढ़ा सीएम का संदेश

#WATCH | Delhi: From the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, "Today, the country is going through some tough times. People are being jailed without any investigation. This is 'Kalyug ka Amrit Kaal'... I am not talking about Umar Khalid or Mohammad… pic.twitter.com/rmiUTWx1No