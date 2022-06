भारत ने सबसे लंबी सड़क का निर्माण करके बनाया गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, नितिन गडकरी ने ट्वीट करके दी जानकारी

#ConnectingIndia with Prosperity! Celebrating the rich legacy of our nation with #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav , under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji @NHAI_Official successfully completed a Guinness World Record ( @GWR )... pic.twitter.com/DFGGzfp7Pk

Proud Moment For The Entire Nation!



Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team @NHAI_Official, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record (@GWR) of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road... pic.twitter.com/hP9SsgrQ57— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2022