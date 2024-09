Indian Airforce ने मदद के लिए भेजे दो विमान, 30 टन राहत सामग्री के साथ पहुंचा विजयवाड़ा

#Vijayawadafloods: Late last evening, @IAF_MCC swiftly responded to the call for augmenting NDRF effort. Two IL-76 aircraft took off at dawn from Halwara and Bhatinda, airlifting 242 NDRF personnel and 30 tons of relief material to Vijayawada and Shamshabad. Helicopters are also… pic.twitter.com/doAFWKHt58