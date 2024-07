जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों पर कहर बनकर टूटी भारतीय सेना, 6 आतंकी ढेर, भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद

Anantnag, J&K: DIG South Kashmir Javed Ahmad Matoo says, "The joint operation that began on July 6th concluded on July 7th, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. One of them, Adil Hussain Vani, had several FIRs registered against him. In another encounter in the Chinnigam… pic.twitter.com/H5g1sKxqVG