कश्मीरी पंडित की हत्या मामले में सामने आई मनोज सिन्हा, महबूबा मुफ्ती व उमर अब्दुल्ला की प्रतिक्रिया, जानिए क्या कहा

Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’.