J&K Police Distt Doda Release Sketches Of (03) Terrorists who are Moving In Doda and Involved in recent Terror Incident at Urar Bagi area Of Dessa Doda. J&K Police Announces cash Reward Rs 5 Lac for providing Information for each Terrorists.@JmuKmrPolice @ZPHQJammu @adgp_igp pic.twitter.com/Rr5RVqSlDS