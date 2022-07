काली पोस्टर विवाद में घिरीं महुआ मोइत्रा के समर्थन में आए थरूर, कहा- 'हर हिन्दू जानता है देवी के बारे में'

2/2 We have reached a stage where no one can say anything publicly about any aspect of religion without someone claiming to be offended. It’s obvious that @MahuaMoitra wasn’t trying to offend anyone. I urge every1 to lighten up&leave religion to individuals to practice privately.

1/2 I am no stranger to malicious manufactured controversy, but am still taken aback by the attack on @MahuaMoitra for saying what every Hindu knows, that our forms of worship vary widely across the country. What devotees offer as bhog says more about them than about the goddess.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 6, 2022