Karnataka: एक महिला ने की 7 शादियां, 6 से ले रही भरण पोषण अब सातवें से मांगा तलाक, जज भी हैरान

SERIAL 498A ACCUSER



A WOMAN IN KARNATAKA HAS MARRIED 7 TIMES



STAYED WITH EACH MAX 1 YEAR



FILED 498A, MAINTENANCE CASES ON ALL



TAKEN MONEY FROM 6 HUSBANDS



NOW FIGHTING CASE WITH 7TH



Despite having all records with him, MiLord not sending her to Jail



JAI HO EQUALITY 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3zpdBFNP1m